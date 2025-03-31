user
Kia Seltos to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 affordable cars with dual zone AC feature

Discover the top 5 most affordable cars in India with dual-zone climate control, offering personalized comfort for drivers and passengers. Models include Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV700, and Mahindra Scorpio N.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

The majority of Indian automobile customers are forced to choose models with a strong air conditioning (AC) system since the country's subtropical environment guarantees mild temperatures for the majority of the year. Automatic climate control, which regulates the temperature inside the automobile without the user's help, has replaced manual air conditioning.

More sophisticated dual-zone climate systems that provide separate temperature settings for the driver and front passenger have become available in many high-end and luxury vehicles in recent years. Let's examine the top 5 most reasonably priced vehicles with dual-zone temperature control now available for purchase in India.

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO

The only sub-4-meter SUV with dual-zone temperature control now available in India is the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Prices for this feature start at Rs 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to the AX5 trim level. There are two petrol and one diesel engine choices available for the XUV 3XO. Six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions are available.


2. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is the second most reasonably priced car on our list. A dual-zone temperature control system is available on the redesigned Creta starting with the S(O) trim, which costs Rs 14.47 lakh (ex-showroom). A 1.5-liter normally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-liter diesel engine and a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol unit are the available powertrain options for the Creta. A CVT automatic, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a 6-speed manual are available gearbox options.

3. Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos, Creta's cousin, is also on the list of vehicles that feature dual-zone temperature control starting with the HTX grade, which costs Rs 15.76 lakh (ex-showroom) and up. The 1.5-liter normally aspirated petrol engine, 1.5-liter diesel engine, and 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol unit are the same powertrain options available for the Seltos as for the Creta. A CVT automatic, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a 6-speed manual are available gearbox options.

4. Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700, another Mahindra on our list, has dual-zone temperature control starting with the X7 trim, which costs Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Two engine options are available for the Mahindra XUV700: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine. Both engines may be mated to either a 6-speed torque converter automatic or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

 

5. Mahindra Scorpio N

In the Scorpio N, Mahindra provides a dual-zone climate starting with the Z8 grade, which costs Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Either a 2.0-liter mStallion turbocharged petrol engine or a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine powers the Mahindra Scorpio N. Both engines may be mated to either a 6-speed torque converter automatic or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

 

