From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025

With the start of a new fiscal year in April, automakers are preparing to introduce new models. This month will see some noteworthy releases, including the 2025 Kia Carens and a Dark Edition coupe SUV, ranging from premium cars to more affordable alternatives. These are the main launches to be aware of.

1. Volkswagen Tiguan R Line

Volkswagen's flagship vehicle, the Tiguan R Line, will go on sale on April 14. The sport variant of the SUV would cost around Rs 50 lakh and be a completely built-up unit (CBU). A 2-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine with 201 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque will power it. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG) gearbox is attached to it. The SUV is equipped with a 10.3-inch digital cockpit and a 12.9-inch touchscreen entertainment system.

2. Kia Carens

Although Kia plans to introduce the updated Carens, the existing model will still be available for purchase. It is anticipated that the MPV would get a brand-new front fascia that may be modelled after the Syros. The 2024 Carens may have an elevated bonnet with linked LED tail lamps and headlights and DRLs stacked vertically. Kia will be enhancing the inside with Selto-inspired elements including a panoramic sunroof, two digital screens (one for the infotainment system and the other as the instrument console), Level 2 ADAS, front ventilated seats, etc. Three engine options will still be available for the MPV: a 1.5-liter normally aspirated engine, a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.

3. Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda's flagship vehicle, the Kodiaq, will be propelled by the same turbocharged petrol engine as the Tiguan. The 2-liter engine has a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG) gearbox and generates 201 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque. In terms of appearance, the 2025 Kodiaq will get new alloy wheels, LED tail lights, a sculpted front bumper, and redesigned exterior rearview mirrors. It will include an all-digital instrument cluster and a 13-inch infotainment system.

4. Citroen Basalt Dark Edition

The Citroen Basalt is the most recent vehicle to jump on the Dark Edition bandwagon. A teaser for the Basalt Dark Edition was just posted by Citroen. The Citroen coupe SUV is a dark edition car, therefore all of its pieces, including the alloy wheels and skid plates, are blackened out. Because the Basalt Black Edition is a limited-edition SUV, it can only be purchased with a 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that produces 109 horsepower and 205 Nm. It may be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter.

5. Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

After being completely unveiled in January, the much awaited Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will finally make its appearance in April. Since the EV has already begun to arrive in Nexa dealerships, you may visit the closest Maruti dealership to see the electric SUV up close. The E Vitara, which will compete with the Creta Electric and Tata Curvv EV, is a well-rounded vehicle that prioritises functionality.

