BMW limited-edition '50 Jahre M Edition' launched in India; priced at Rs 1.52 crore

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW M4 Competition Coupé in India. Here's everything you need to know about it.

In honour of the legendary BMW M GmbH's 50th anniversary, BMW India unveiled the limited-edition "50 Jahre M Edition" of the BMW M4 Competition Coupé in India. To commemorate the M sub-brand, which stands for high-performance, adrenaline-gushing automobiles, BMW India had announced that it will introduce ten special "50 Jahre M Editions." Only a few number of this unique BMW M4 Competition Coupe "50 Jahre M Edition" are being sold by BMW M GmBH as a fully assembled unit.

BMW M has represented dominance of quality and high performance for the past 50 years. With unique combinations, the BMW M4 Competition Coupe offers an unmatched track and street experience at a whole new level. The limited edition is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of Rs 1.52 crore.

The BMW M4's exterior is distinguished by its enormous presence and beautiful athletic elegance, as well as its massive, tidy, and tautly drawn surfaces. The recognisable M Emblem is prominently displayed over the BMW Kidney Grille. It signifies a passion for racing and for the origins of the BMW M brand and is visually unique from the traditional BMW logo. The front, rear, and wheel hub caps all have the M symbol. As a minimum requirement, adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight are required. The aerodynamically optimised contouring and High-gloss Black paint on the M-specific external mirrors. The vehicle also has two sets of exhaust tailpipes that are finished in Black Chrome, a rear spoiler, and aerodynamically improved fins.

The interior's ergonomically perfect cockpit design and clearly organised surfaces guarantee that the driver's full attention is on the demanding driving experience. The interior is further enhanced by features like M Seat Belts, a Multifunctional M Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, Electrical Seat Adjustment with Memory, and Automatic Anti-Dazzle Function in All Mirrors. With the help of ambient lighting and automated three-zone air conditioning, the in-cabin experience is further improved.

The petrol engine of the BMW M4 produces an output of 510 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 2,750-5,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds.

For utmost safety, the BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard.