Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at Rs 8.85 crore | Check interiors, exteriors and more

Aston Martin introduced its latest flagship, the Vanquish, in India, priced at Rs 8.85 crore (ex-showroom). The legendary Vanquish moniker comes back with the Vanquish, which has a new 5.2-liter Twin-Turbo V12 engine that produces 835 PS and 1000 Nm of torque. With a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds, the car is the fastest series-production Aston Martin to date, reaching a peak speed of 214 mph (345 kmph).

The body of the Vanquish, including the bonnet, doors, and bodysides, is composed of carbon fibre panels bonded to an aluminium body framework. Its wheelbase is 80mm longer than that of earlier versions, which helps to create a stiffer chassis that is 75% more lateral rigid than the DBS 770 Ultimate. The Vanquish's measurements are 4,850 mm in length (4,890 mm per Federal requirements) and 1,290 mm in height.

The car's breadth is 2,120 mm when the mirrors are extended and 2,044 mm when they are folded. It had a 2,885mm wheelbase. To maintain a balance between functionality and performance, ground clearance changes according on the air dam; it is 120 mm when the air dam is not there and 90 mm when it is.

The suspension system consists of Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers in conjunction with double wishbone front and multi-link rear configurations. It has custom Pirelli P Zero tires mounted on 21-inch forged alloy wheels.

An eight-speed automated gearbox with a carbon fibre propeller shaft and an electronic rear limited-slip differential (e-diff) is used to transfer power. By combining with the Electronic Stability Control (ESP) system, the e-diff improves traction and agility by going from open to completely locked in 135 milliseconds. The automobile is optimised for its record-breaking top speed with a final drive ratio of 2.93:1.

The external design includes matrix LED headlights, a panoramic glass top with 6% light transmission, and an expanded grille with a 13% bigger surface area for engine cooling. The rear has a quad stainless steel exhaust system, LED light blades, and a kamm tail. An optional titanium exhaust system can reduce weight by 10.5 kg. The Vanquish can hold 248 litres in its boot and 82 litres in its fuel tank.

The Vanquish is a two-seater with a 10.25-inch touchscreen entertainment system that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 3D navigation, and internet connectivity. Carbon fibre seats are an option, although sports plus seats (16-way adjustable and heated) are standard. Metal rotary dials and switches for important operations like gear selection and driving modes (Wet, Sport, Sports Plus, Track, Individual) are examples of physical controls. Standard equipment includes a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

Production is limited to under 1,000 units annually. The Vanquish is available for bookings now, with deliveries to commence soon.

