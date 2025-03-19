Meet the ONLY sedan keeping the segment alive - It's not Honda City, Tata Tigor or Skoda Slavia

Read Full Article

There is one model that has maintained the sedan flag flying high, despite the fact that the sedan class is losing ground to the SUV market, which is becoming more and more competitive. It's the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, of course. The Dzire consistently ranks in the top 10 cars sold in India each month, regardless of how well the sedan class does.

For comparison, Maruti sold 14,694 Dzires in February 2025 and 15,383 units in January 2025. Sales of the Dzire increased to 1,67,988 units in 2024 from 1,57,522 units in 2023. Despite the automobile going through a complete generation transition, which often results in a decline in sales, there was rise in 2024.

The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was introduced in November of last year. With prices ranging from Rs 6.84 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a direct competitor of the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor.

The vehicle's core is Suzuki's new Z12E 1.2-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine, which can provide a maximum power output of 81.58 PS and a maximum torque of 111.7 Nm. Five-speed MT and five-speed AMT are the available gearbox choices. A 5-speed MT is also available with CNG (69.75PS and 101.8Nm).

What do we know about Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

The mileage of the Dzire is 24.79 kmpl for the petrol MT, 25.71 kmpl for the petrol AMT, and 33.73 kmpkg for the CNG MT, according to Maruti. LED Crystal Vision headlamps with LED DRLs, LED rear combination lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, Arkamys surround sense, automatic air conditioning, cruise control, an electric sunroof, rear air conditioning vents, a rear armrest, and Suzuki Connect are some of the Dzire's noteworthy features.

Six airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold aid, ABS with EBD, braking assist, three-point seatbelts, Isofix mounts, and a rear defogger are among its standard safety features. The only Maruti vehicle to receive a 5-star safety rating in global NCAP crash tests is the Dzire.

