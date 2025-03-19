2025 MG Comet EV launched in India: Check new features, price and other details

Read Full Article

The 2025 Comet EV was introduced to the Indian market by JSW MG Motor India. The compact electric car now has leatherette seats, a 4-speaker music system, motorised folding exterior rearview mirrors, and a rear parking camera. The company offers a battery warranty of 8 years or 1 lakh 20 thousand km. Additionally, MG has installed an electronic parking brake and electronic stability control. Additionally, a creep mode is available, which causes the vehicle to move as soon as the driver releases the brake. Previously, in order to move the Comet EV, the driver had to press the accelerator.

Additionally, the MG Comet EV is equipped with a unique e-Shield that includes a three-year or one-lakh-kilometer guarantee, three-year roadside assistance, three free labour services, and an eight-year or 1.2-lakh-kilometer battery pack warranty. There will be five different models of the 2025 Comet EV: Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge. Additionally, a Blackstorm Edition is available for Rs 11,000 to reserve. Power-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and a rear parking camera are now standard on the Excite and Excite FC models.

Leatherette seats and a four-speaker audio system are added to the Exclusive and Exclusive FC models, giving the in-cabin experience a more upscale appearance. A 17.4 kWh battery pack powers the Fast Charging models, which are said to have a 230 km driving range between charges.

Dual 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, linked car technology, manual air conditioning, a rotary drive selector, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, and more are among the features that stand out. In terms of safety, it has twin front airbags, electronic parking brake, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS, EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse camera and sensors, ISOFIX child seat fixings, all four disc brakes, and hill-hold assist.

Starting at Rs 7 lakh, the MG Comet EV may cost up to Rs 9.81 lakh. Prices for the battery rental scheme range from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh. Prices shown are ex-showroom. Interested customers can book the 2025 Comet online or by visiting their nearest dealership, deliveries are expected to begin soon.

