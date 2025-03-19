user
user

2025 MG Comet EV launched in India: Check new features, price and other details

JSW MG Motor India launches the 2025 Comet EV with enhanced features like leatherette seats and a rear parking camera. It offers an 8-year battery warranty and new additions like creep mode and electronic stability control.

2025 MG Comet EV launched in India: Check new features, price and other details gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 5:41 PM IST

The 2025 Comet EV was introduced to the Indian market by JSW MG Motor India. The compact electric car now has leatherette seats, a 4-speaker music system, motorised folding exterior rearview mirrors, and a rear parking camera. The company offers a battery warranty of 8 years or 1 lakh 20 thousand km. Additionally, MG has installed an electronic parking brake and electronic stability control. Additionally, a creep mode is available, which causes the vehicle to move as soon as the driver releases the brake. Previously, in order to move the Comet EV, the driver had to press the accelerator.

Additionally, the MG Comet EV is equipped with a unique e-Shield that includes a three-year or one-lakh-kilometer guarantee, three-year roadside assistance, three free labour services, and an eight-year or 1.2-lakh-kilometer battery pack warranty. There will be five different models of the 2025 Comet EV: Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge. Additionally, a Blackstorm Edition is available for Rs 11,000 to reserve. Power-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and a rear parking camera are now standard on the Excite and Excite FC models.

Also Read | Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer

Leatherette seats and a four-speaker audio system are added to the Exclusive and Exclusive FC models, giving the in-cabin experience a more upscale appearance. A 17.4 kWh battery pack powers the Fast Charging models, which are said to have a 230 km driving range between charges.

Dual 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, linked car technology, manual air conditioning, a rotary drive selector, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, and more are among the features that stand out. In terms of safety, it has twin front airbags, electronic parking brake, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS, EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse camera and sensors, ISOFIX child seat fixings, all four disc brakes, and hill-hold assist.

Also Read | MG Hector to MG Comet: HUGE discounts on MG cars this Holi! A look at offers

Starting at Rs 7 lakh, the MG Comet EV may cost up to Rs 9.81 lakh. Prices for the battery rental scheme range from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh. Prices shown are ex-showroom. Interested customers can book the 2025 Comet online or by visiting their nearest dealership, deliveries are expected to begin soon. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meet the ONLY sedan keeping the segment alive - It's not Honda City, Tata Tigor or Skoda Slavia gcw

Meet the ONLY sedan keeping the segment alive - It's not Honda City, Tata Tigor or Skoda Slavia

BYD new technology promises cover 400 km range with 5 minutes' charging, goes 0 to 100 kmph in 2 seconds gcw

BYD's new technology promises 400 km range with 5 minutes' charging, goes 0 to 100 kmph in 2 seconds

India electric vehicle market gains momentum is the future fully electric gcw

India’s EV market gains momentum—Is the future fully electric?

Electric vehicles to get expensive in Maharashtra? Will Hyundai, Kia, BYD be impacted? gcw

Electric vehicles to get expensive in Maharashtra? Will Hyundai, Kia, BYD be impacted?

Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer gcw

Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer

Recent Stories

JFK assassination files: From CIA involvement to 2nd shooter; Look at 6 bombshell revelations ddr

JFK assassination files: From CIA involvement to 2nd shooter – Look at 6 bombshell revelations

Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here's what Punjab singer has to say SRI

Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here’s what Punjab singer has to say

Fiserv Acquires Payments Solutions Provider CCV To Drive Europe Growth: Retail’s In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Fiserv Acquires Payments Solutions Provider CCV To Drive Europe Growth: Retail’s In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Nvidia Stock Climbs Pre-Market After Jensen Huang’s GTC 2025 Keynote – Wall Street, Retail Bullish On AI Roadmap

Nvidia Stock Climbs Pre-Market After Jensen Huang’s GTC 2025 Keynote – Wall Street, Retail Bullish On AI Roadmap

Tesla Stock Rallies On Receiving First Of Approvals For Launching Robotaxi Service In California: Retail’s Still Bearish

Tesla Stock Rallies On Receiving First Of Approvals For Launching Robotaxi Service In California: Retail’s Still Bearish

Recent Videos

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon
Karnataka's Minority Quota Row: Tejasvi Surya Slams Siddharamaiah government | Asianet Newsable

Karnataka's Minority Quota Row: Tejasvi Surya Slams Siddharamaiah government | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

Video Icon