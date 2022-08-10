Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kia recalls 2.6 lakh Optima sedans and 1 lakh Rio cars; here's why

    While the South Korean carmaker is recalling about 260,000 older Optima sedans sold in the US auto market, the company has recalled over 100,000 units of Kia Rio models in Russia. In both cases, the faults are reportedly linked to airbag deployment.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    South Korean automaker Kia has recalled about 260,000 older mid-size cars sold in the US auto market. According to media reports, Kia is recalling Optima sedans due to a technical fault. The recall comes after a problem was reportedly noticed with the ceiling plates over the driver or front passenger when side curtain airbags are deployed in an accident. 

    The Kia Optima sedans sold in the United States in 2012 and 2013 are being recalled. Reports are that the headliner plates on both sides of the cars are not secure and are likely to detach and hit the drivers or passengers.

    In one such incident, the driver of a 2012 model Optima was injured. According to documents posted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company will ask vehicle owners to come to dealers to fix the problem. There they would secure the plates with standard tape. 
    Owners will be sent notification letters in this regard from September 26, 2022.

    In another incident involving Kia, the company recalled more than 100,000 units of Kia Rio models in Russia due to faulty airbags. 

    Russia's Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology said 105,405 units of Kia Rio models assembled between 2013 and 2018 at the Hyundai Motor Group factory in St Petersburg are being recalled. The automaker's Russian division will contact the owners of affected vehicles to resolve the issue.

    The fourth-generation Kia Rio hatchback comes with the carmaker's first petrol 48V mild-hybrid system and a 'clutch-by-wire' manual transmission. It features a new larger 8.0-inch widescreen and 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster display. Its safety suite includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW) with pedestrians, vehicle and new cyclist detection.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
