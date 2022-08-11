Audi Q3 SUV booking commences in India; check features, variants here

The first 500 buyers of the SUV will receive additional ownership benefits such as an Extended Warranty and a Comprehensive Service Package, as per the company.

Audi India has opened order books for its new Q3 SUV. The company will accept online reservations for the new vehicle from the official website and the 'myAudi Connect' application. According to the business, the first 500 buyers of the vehicle will also receive additional ownership perks, including an Extended Warranty and a Comprehensive Service Package. Customers can reserve the car by paying a deposit of Rs 2 lakh. The new SUV's deliveries are anticipated to start in 2022.

As per the company, the car will be introduced in India in two variants, Premium Plus and Technology, and will include several segment-first features.

The Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon, said, "The new Audi Q3 has its own fan base in India and is well-loved by all. It has been our best-selling model, and we are thrilled to open reservations in addition to announcing all of the fantastic features and ownership benefits. The new Audi Q3 is a stellar proposition with its new look and best-in-class features."

The new Audi Q3 SUV features the MQB platform from the VW Group. The updated SUV's exterior design is based on the bigger Audi SUVs like the Q5 and Q7, giving it a fresh look.

The new Audi Q3 will be well equipped with segment-leading features on the inside. Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and MMI Navigation Plus will be included with an MMI touch. In addition, an Audi Phone box with wireless charging, power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, leather/leatherette seat upholstery, an Ambient lighting package plus 30 colours, and an Audi sound system with ten speakers will be standard.

The upcoming Audi Q3 will be available in India with a 2.0 L TFSI engine producing 187bhp and 320 Nm of torque. This power will be distributed to all four wheels because the car will come standard with Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system. The engine accelerates the car from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. It will also receive the Audi Drive Select feature.

The new SUV's price is expected to be announced next month (September 22). When launched, it will compete with other compact SUVs in its class, such as the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and Volvo XC40.

