    Zoom mishap: Brazilian politician Cesar Maia mistakenly joins online meeting while sitting on toilet (WATCH)

    In a bizarre turn of events, Cesar Maia, a three-time mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, found himself in an embarrassing situation during a Zoom conference with fellow council members.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 2:11 PM IST

    In a bizarre turn of events, Cesar Maia, a three-time mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, found himself in an embarrassing situation during a Zoom conference with fellow council members. As reported by The Independent, Maia was inadvertently caught on camera sitting on the toilet with his trousers around his ankles, much to the surprise of other participants in the meeting.

    The incident unfolded during a live session discussing a bill to designate Mirante da Rocinha as a cultural heritage site. Pablo Mello, the councillor leading the session, was visibly taken aback by Maia's unexpected appearance and promptly requested him to turn off his camera.

    Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, showcasing the moment of astonishment and subsequent awkwardness among the attendees. Maia, realizing his mistake, hurriedly adjusted his device to show his face before issuing an apology for the unintended spectacle.

    According to a statement released by Maia's office, the 78-year-old former mayor cited feeling unwell as the reason for his lapse in judgment, which led to the unfortunate camera mishap. Sky News reported that Maia's perception of the camera was compromised due to his sudden discomfort.

    This incident, although unusual, is not the first of its kind to occur in the realm of virtual meetings. In a similar episode in December 2023, Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy found himself in an embarrassing moment during a live X Spaces chat with prominent figures like Elon Musk and Alex Jones.

    Ramaswamy, while participating in the discussion, abruptly announced his need to leave, unaware that his microphone was still on. As the session progressed, the unmistakable sounds of rushing water in the background drew attention, leading to an awkward realization that Ramaswamy was attending the meeting from the bathroom.

    Despite the awkwardness, Ramaswamy quickly apologized for the unintended disruption, with Elon Musk extending his well wishes. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of virtual interactions and the importance of maintaining privacy and decorum even in digital spaces.

    As remote communication continues to be a prevalent mode of interaction, instances like these highlight the need for vigilance and awareness to avoid similar mishaps in the future.

