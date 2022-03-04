Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'You know the word Chernobyl': Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia N-plant

    Zelenskyy pleaded for world leaders to wake up and stop Europe from "dying from a nuclear calamity" after the continent's largest power plant caught fire after being blasted. "Other than Russia, no country has ever fired on nuclear power plants. This is the first time in our history that this has happened. Throughout human history," in a video message, he stated.

    You know the word Chernobyl Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear plant gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 9:38 AM IST

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow on Friday of resorting to "nuclear terror" and wishing to "recreate" the Chernobyl tragedy after invading Russian soldiers fired on a nuclear power station. He pleaded for world leaders to wake up and stop Europe from "dying from a nuclear calamity" after the continent's largest power plant caught fire after being blasted. "Other than Russia, no country has ever fired on nuclear power plants. This is the first time in our history that this has happened. Throughout human history," in a video message, he stated.

    The remarks comes after there were reports which stated that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, the largest in Europe, caught fire early Friday after Russian soldiers opened fire. However, the station's "critical" equipment was untouched, and radiation levels were normal, local officials informed the UN's nuclear watchdog.

    After Russia's military entered Ukraine last week and began shelling cities with shells and missiles, Ukraine's nuclear facilities have been a major source of anxiety. "If there is an explosion, everything will come to an end. Europe's demise," according to Zelenskyy. He added: "Only quick European action can prevent Russian forces from crossing the border."

    Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dymtro Kuleba, alleged that the Russian army is shooting on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station from all sides. He went on to say that a fire had already started. "If it explodes, it will be ten times the size of Chernobyl! Russians must promptly put out the fire, let firemen to work, and set up a security zone!"

    The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility, which has apparently come under threat by Russians, generates around 20% of Ukraine's electricity. This is enough to power over four million households.

    The nuclear plant, which was built between 1984 and 1995 in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, contains six Soviet-designed 950-megawatt reactors with a total capacity of 5.7 gigatonnes.

    Also Read | US Senator openly calls for Vladimir Putin's assassination, Twitter explodes

    Also Read | Chernobyl scare after Russian shelling at Europe's largest nuclear plant

    Also Read | 'Essential' equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, confirms Ukraine

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report - ADT

    Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report

    US Senator openly calls for Vladimir Putin's assassination, Twitter explodes

    US Senator openly calls for Vladimir Putin's assassination, Twitter explodes

    Essential equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant confirms Ukraine gcw

    'Essential' equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, confirms Ukraine

    Europe biggest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian firing: Report

    Chernobyl scare after Russian shelling at Europe's largest nuclear plant

    Russia-Ukraine peace talks underway on Belarus border, hope to bring about an end to this situation-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine ‘peace’ talks underway on Belarus border, ‘hope to bring about an end to this situation’

    Recent Stories

    Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report - ADT

    Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Virat Kohli receives unique 100th Test cap from Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Kohli receives unique 100th Test cap from Dravid

    US Senator openly calls for Vladimir Putin's assassination, Twitter explodes

    US Senator openly calls for Vladimir Putin's assassination, Twitter explodes

    Essential equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant confirms Ukraine gcw

    'Essential' equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, confirms Ukraine

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu similar to Virat Kohli? Here's what insider has to say RCB

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu similar to Virat Kohli? Here's what insider has to say

    Recent Videos

    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon