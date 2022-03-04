'You know the word Chernobyl': Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia N-plant

Zelenskyy pleaded for world leaders to wake up and stop Europe from "dying from a nuclear calamity" after the continent's largest power plant caught fire after being blasted. "Other than Russia, no country has ever fired on nuclear power plants. This is the first time in our history that this has happened. Throughout human history," in a video message, he stated.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow on Friday of resorting to "nuclear terror" and wishing to "recreate" the Chernobyl tragedy after invading Russian soldiers fired on a nuclear power station. He pleaded for world leaders to wake up and stop Europe from "dying from a nuclear calamity" after the continent's largest power plant caught fire after being blasted. "Other than Russia, no country has ever fired on nuclear power plants. This is the first time in our history that this has happened. Throughout human history," in a video message, he stated.

The remarks comes after there were reports which stated that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, the largest in Europe, caught fire early Friday after Russian soldiers opened fire. However, the station's "critical" equipment was untouched, and radiation levels were normal, local officials informed the UN's nuclear watchdog.

After Russia's military entered Ukraine last week and began shelling cities with shells and missiles, Ukraine's nuclear facilities have been a major source of anxiety. "If there is an explosion, everything will come to an end. Europe's demise," according to Zelenskyy. He added: "Only quick European action can prevent Russian forces from crossing the border."

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dymtro Kuleba, alleged that the Russian army is shooting on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station from all sides. He went on to say that a fire had already started. "If it explodes, it will be ten times the size of Chernobyl! Russians must promptly put out the fire, let firemen to work, and set up a security zone!"

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility, which has apparently come under threat by Russians, generates around 20% of Ukraine's electricity. This is enough to power over four million households.

The nuclear plant, which was built between 1984 and 1995 in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, contains six Soviet-designed 950-megawatt reactors with a total capacity of 5.7 gigatonnes.

