'Essential' equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, confirms Ukraine

The "vital" equipment at a Ukrainian nuclear power station has been undamaged by a fire, local officials informed the UN's nuclear inspector on Friday.

"Ukraine informs IAEA that fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site has not harmed 'essential' equipment, plant employees performing mitigation measures," the International Atomic Energy Agency stated in a tweet.

According to Reuters, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm stated that the reactors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility "are safeguarded by substantial containment buildings and reactors are securely shut down." Granholm stated on Twitter that she had just spoken with Ukraine's energy minister about the situation at the facility, where a fire broke out as Russian and Ukrainian soldiers were battling.

"There have been no higher radiation measurements in the vicinity of the site," Granholm added.

The national emergency service stated in a statement on Friday that a fire broke out in a training facility outside the plant's perimeter after an attack by Russian soldiers at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the largest of its type in Europe.

Separately, the plant's director informed Ukraine 24 television that the site's radiation security had been ensured. According to spokesperson Andrei Tuz, the fire broke out in a power unit of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station as a result of Russian attacks. The station at Zaporizhzhia, a city in southern Ukraine, is predicted to supply 40% of the country's nuclear electricity.

One week after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared an invasion to help Moscow-backed rebels in the east, Ukraine is battling for its very existence. The Russian military has pounded Ukrainian cities with shells and missiles, forcing inhabitants to seek refuge in basements, including in Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear accident.

