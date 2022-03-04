US Senator openly calls for Vladimir Putin's assassination, Twitter explodes

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not exactly on the popularity list of many people these days. But for a government official -- that too an elected representative -- to openly call for his assassination is pushing the boundaries of propriety.

United States Senator Lindsey Graham took to Twitter to say, "Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service."

He further said, "The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in the darkness you need to step up to the plate."



Apparently, the US Senator expressed similar views on national television before posting it on Twitter.

Social media erupted after Graham Lindsay's Twitter post.

"US political leadership openly calling for the assassination of a head of state. Not a good look during this no matter how bad this guy is. Brings us right down to his level," said one of the users.

Another user wanted Twitter to remove the US Senator from the platform for incitement of violence and openly calling for murder.

Some users also called for the Senator's resignation for his irresponsible statement.