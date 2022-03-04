Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Senator openly calls for Vladimir Putin's assassination, Twitter explodes

    Apparently, US Senator Lindsey Graham expressed similar views on national television before posting them on Twitter.

    US Senator openly calls for Vladimir Putin's assassination, Twitter explodes
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 9:33 AM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is not exactly on the popularity list of many people these days. But for a government official -- that too an elected representative -- to openly call for his assassination is pushing the boundaries of propriety.

    United States Senator Lindsey Graham took to Twitter to say, "Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service."

    He further said, "The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in the darkness you need to step up to the plate."
      
    Apparently, the US Senator expressed similar views on national television before posting it on Twitter.

    Social media erupted after Graham Lindsay's Twitter post.

    "US political leadership openly calling for the assassination of a head of state. Not a good look during this no matter how bad this guy is. Brings us right down to his level," said one of the users.

     

    Another user wanted Twitter to remove the US Senator from the platform for incitement of violence and openly calling for murder.

    Some users also called for the Senator's resignation for his irresponsible statement.

     

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Essential equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant confirms Ukraine gcw

    'Essential' equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, confirms Ukraine

    Europe biggest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian firing: Report

    Chernobyl scare after Russian shelling at Europe's largest nuclear plant

    Russia-Ukraine peace talks underway on Belarus border, hope to bring about an end to this situation-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine ‘peace’ talks underway on Belarus border, ‘hope to bring about an end to this situation’

    Russia-Ukraine war: We will rebuild Ukraine and Russia will pay the price: Volodymyr Zelensky-dnm

    We will rebuild Ukraine and Russia will pay the price: Volodymyr Zelensky

    Holocaust survivors in war-torn Ukraine curse Putin; wish for him to die

    Holocaust survivors in war-torn Ukraine curse Putin; wish for him to die

    Recent Stories

    Essential equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant confirms Ukraine gcw

    'Essential' equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, confirms Ukraine

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu similar to Virat Kohli? Here's what insider has to say RCB

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu similar to Virat Kohli? Here's what insider has to say

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bat-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bat

    Why is Prabhas still single? He was supposed to get married after Baahubali, then what happened? RCB

    Why is Prabhas still single? He was supposed to get married after Baahubali, then what happened?

    Russia Ukraine war Indian student shot at in Kyiv taken back midway gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student shot at in Kyiv, taken back midway

    Recent Videos

    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon