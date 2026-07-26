The BNM organised a training session on policy making, where Chairman Dr Naseem Baloch highlighted the need for clear objectives, effective strategies, and strong public support for the success of any national liberation movement.

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) Department of Capacity Building organised a training session on "Effective Policy Making and Its Impact on Political Parties," with BNM Chairman Dr Naseem Baloch delivering a detailed presentation on the subject, according to a post shared by the organisation on X.

As mentioned in the BNM's post, the session was hosted by the BNM UK Chapter and included an interactive discussion during which Dr Naseem Baloch responded to questions from party members on policy making, organisational strategy and political mobilisation.

'Clear Objectives and Sound Strategy are Crucial'

According to the BNM's post, Dr Naseem Baloch emphasised that every activist engaged in a national liberation struggle must have a clearly defined objective supported by an effective strategy. He said that without a clear purpose, a movement loses direction, while the absence of a sound strategy results in the waste of resources, time and sacrifices. He added that politically conscious activists must understand the goals of their struggle, formulate strategies suited to changing circumstances, remain connected with the public, follow organisational discipline and make decisions with careful deliberation.

Public Support: The Essential Foundation

As cited by the BNM, Dr Naseem Baloch said that national liberation movements cannot succeed through passion alone but require careful planning, perseverance, unity and capable leadership. He stressed that while committed activists provide stability to a movement, public support remains its most essential foundation.

According to him, no movement can accomplish its objectives without gaining the trust, participation and moral backing of the people, who constitute the primary source of strength for any national struggle. The BNM Chairman further stated that the success of a national movement cannot depend solely on a small group of leaders or activists. Instead, he said, its true strength lies in the unity, political awareness and sustained support of the public.

Building Public Confidence Through Integrity

As mentioned in the post, he urged activists and organisations to build strong relationships with the people, understand their concerns, preserve public trust and demonstrate through their actions that the movement is being pursued in the interests of the people and their future. He described effective policymaking as central to achieving these objectives. According to the BNM's post on X, Dr Naseem Baloch also highlighted integrity, transparency, organisational discipline and effective communication as essential elements for building public confidence. He said that when a movement has clearly defined objectives, credible leadership and activists who remain closely connected to the people, public trust gradually develops into collective strength capable of influencing the outcome of a national struggle.

Historical Lessons on Successful Movements

Referring to historical examples, Dr Naseem Baloch stated that national movements which achieved lasting success were those that adopted comprehensive strategies to mobilise public support. He said that when people unite around a common purpose, perseverance and collective strength enable movements to overcome even significant challenges.

He added that every national struggle should be built upon public support, national unity and shared objectives, while a clear strategy enables organisations to respond more effectively to changing circumstances. The BNM Chairman further noted that history demonstrates successful movements have combined ideological commitment with strong organisational structures, clear direction and practical strategies. According to the BNM's post, he said every activist has a responsibility to remain focused on the movement's objectives, accurately assess prevailing conditions and maintain a clear understanding of the direction of the national or political struggle. (ANI)