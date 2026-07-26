A 43-year-old man pulled a 9mm handgun on two teens after a minor traffic crash in Des Moines. Police arrested him on multiple weapon charges.

A frightening road rage incident unfolded in Des Moines when a driver pulled a 9mm handgun on two teenagers after a minor traffic crash, threatening them before police arrived and took the suspect into custody without injury.

The incident occurred on the south side of Des Moines at the intersection of Southeast 14th Street and McKinley Avenue. According to police, a minor traffic crash led the suspect to brandish a firearm and threaten two people in another vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Bradley Ratkovich, who now faces multiple weapon and harassment charges. The victims were an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl who were in the vehicle that rear-ended the suspect's car.

Quick Police Response Prevents Tragedy

Des Moines Police Department officers arrived quickly at the scene and took the suspect into custody without any injuries reported. The swift response prevented what could have escalated into a deadly confrontation.

According to police reports, the incident began as a minor rear-end collision. However, instead of exchanging insurance information or waiting for authorities, Ratkovich allegedly became enraged and produced a handgun, threatening the two young occupants of the other vehicle.

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The victims, both minors, were left shaken by the ordeal but were unharmed physically. Police have not disclosed whether the teenagers were related or what their relationship was to each other.

Weapon and Harassment Charges Filed

Ratkovich has been booked on multiple charges, including weapon violations and harassment. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the firearm was legally owned or registered.

The case highlights the growing concern over road rage incidents across the country, where minor traffic disputes can quickly escalate into violence. Law enforcement officials have repeatedly warned drivers to remain calm and avoid confrontations on the road.

Iowa has seen an increase in road rage-related incidents in recent years, with police urging motorists to call 911 if they feel threatened rather than engaging with aggressive drivers.

Witnesses Describe Tense Scene

Witnesses at the scene described a tense situation as the suspect brandished the weapon in broad daylight. Several bystanders called 911, and officers arrived within minutes to diffuse the situation.

The Des Moines Police Department has commended the quick response of its officers and the cooperation of witnesses who provided crucial information.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are reviewing any available surveillance footage from the area. Ratkovich remains in custody pending a court appearance.