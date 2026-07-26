MEA clarified its spokesperson's remarks on CJP protest funding were misrepresented. The 37-day agitation over the NEET-UG issue, which saw Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, culminated in Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

MEA Clarifies Remarks on CJP Protest Funding

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday described a post on X as "misleading" because it attributed remarks on the alleged foreign funding of the recent CJP protests to its spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, while misrepresenting his actual statement made during the Ministry's biweekly media briefing.

In a post on X, the MEA Fact Check unit said, "The post is misleading and misrepresents the statement of the Spokesperson." The post is misleading and misrepresents the statement of the Spokesperson. At the BiWeekly briefing on Friday, the Spokesperson stated the following " Madhu, regarding the point you raised about allegations of foreign funding and other such claims in connection with the… pic.twitter.com/oZsc5fb9oz — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) July 26, 2026

The clarification came in response to a viral X post claiming that the MEA spokesperson had said, "I have been asked about the funding of the CJP protest many a time. I want to say that our intelligence & investigation reveals there is no Foreign funding in it."

Rejecting the claim, the MEA Fact Check account cited the spokesperson's actual response from the biweekly media briefing held on Friday. "Madhu, regarding the point you raised about allegations of foreign funding and other such claims in connection with the ongoing protests, I would like to say that I do not have any information on this matter to share with you at this time," the spokesperson had said.

The MEA said the viral post inaccurately portrayed the spokesperson's remarks by attributing a statement that was never made, reiterating that the official response was limited to saying that there was no information to share on the matter at the time.

Protest Culminates in Education Minister's Resignation

A 37-day-long agitation culminated in Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigning on Saturday afternoon. What started as a satirical social media account after CJI Surya Kant's remarks, the Cockroach Janata Party withdrew its protest from Jantar Mantar after receiving assurance from the government over its demands. Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

A usually barren Jantar Mantar protest site witnessed commotion as the youth and students stepped in for the CJP-led protest with creative banners and Gen Z slang.

After more than a week of protest, the movement witnessed new momentum when Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk joined in and became the face of the agitation with his 26-day-long hunger strike. Six student union leaders also carried out a hunger strike alongside Wangchuk. Three of them were reportedly hospitalised, while the other three broke their fast on July 20.

Jantar Mantar attracted large numbers after Delhi Police took Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital from the protest site, while he was later shifted to a private hospital in Gurugram on the Delhi High Court's order.

The agitation peaked on July 20 with the 'Chalo Sansad' march, which was met with police action against protesters. The police action invited criticism from the opposition, while the police maintained that the protest got violent. The pressure began to increase with nationwide protests after July 20, with many Opposition leaders also stepping in to join the movement. Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, CPI MP P Sandosh, former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad were amongst the leaders who joined the CJP at Jantar Mantar.

Eventually, today Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was later accepted. The announcement, made by Pradhan on X, prompted a celebration at the protest site. In his letter, Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion."

New Minister Appointed, Unfair Means Bill to be Tabled

As Pradhan goes out, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education. Joshi, an MP from Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, is shouldering the responsibilities of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. During his previous tenure, he was the Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

After days of disruptions and adjournments, the Centre and the Opposition are set to lock horns in Parliament. The Centre will introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday, which provides for fast-track courts and stringent punishments. (ANI)