    Woman pees on plane floor, alleges crew didn't let her use the washroom

    An African American passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight urinated on the floor after being denied access to the restroom by flight attendants. After waiting for hours for the doors of the rest room to open, the woman urinated on the floor of the aircraft.

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    A female passenger was caught on camera urinating on the floor of a plane after she was denied by the crew from using the washroom for two hours. A flight attendant wearing the black-and-yellow uniform of Spirit Airlines caught the woman arguing and eventually peeing in the corner of the aircraft. The woman told the flight attendant: "I need to pee. It's already two hours. You tell me you cannot. You closed the doors." 

    In the short clip, the woman can be seen squatting on the airplane's floor and arguing with the crew members. The woman urinated on the floor of the aircraft and a video of the same was recorded by a member of the cabin crew. 

    "Say hello to the camera for me," the flight attendant who was recording her response. The irate passenger instructed the flight attendant to "blame yourself". "Your plane is stopped. I cannot hold the pee. You can do whatever you want," the passenger told the flight attendant.

    Spirit Airlines has not yet offered a statement about the event. This is not the first time a female passenger has urinated on the floor because she was denied access to the lavatory during the journey.

    Meanwhile, a Wizz Air passenger urinated on the plane's floor in 2018 after being told she couldn't use the restroom while the aircraft was being refuelled. The lady alleged that she was compelled to use the galley, which is where food is often cooked, to discharge herself.
     

