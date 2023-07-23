Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan's Seema Haider seeks mercy from President Droupadi Murmu, cites Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Adnan Sami

    Seema Haider files mercy petition to stay with her lover in Greater Noida, India, after entering the country illegally. Her 38-page petition to President Droupadi Murmu includes references to Bollywood personalities and legendary love stories.

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Seema Haider, the Pakistani citizen who entered India in May without a visa, accompanied by her four children, to be with her lover whom she had met in 2019 while playing the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), has filed a mercy petition with President Droupadi Murmu, seeking permission to stay with her "matrimonial home" in Greater Noida, along with her four children.

    On July 4, local police arrested Haider for her illegal entry into India, and her lover Sachin Meena was apprehended for sheltering illegal immigrants. However, both were granted bail on July 7 and are currently residing together with her four children in a house in Rabupura, Noida. Despite these events, the petition has been filed while Noida police investigate the case of her illegal stay, and the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police questioned the couple earlier in the week.

    An Indian Express report cited a 38-page petition submitted by Haider's lawyer, AP Singh, in which several examples of Bollywood personalities, legendary love stories, and government slogans have been stated to support their arguments.

    The lawyer argued that Haider should be allowed to reside at her husband's house, citing the motive of Indian culture, which promotes "live and let live" and embraces the concept of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The world is one family). The petition also highlights that Haider converted to Hinduism willingly before marrying Meena.

    The petition narrates that Haider initially tried to come to India but couldn't obtain a visa. She then acquired a Nepal visa and subsequently changed her religion from Islam to Hinduism. On March 13, 2023, the petitioner and Sachin Meena got married according to Hindu customs at the Holy temple Bhagwan Pashupati Nath Mandir in Kathmandu.

    To strengthen their claims, the lawyer cited a few other cases, mentioning how famous singer Adnan Sami got Indian citizenship due to his prolonged stay in the country. The petition also referred to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's statement about not being able to cast a vote in India due to the absence of dual citizenship and highlighted that superstar Akshay Kumar, despite having Canadian citizenship, has been living in India for an extended period.

