    WHO study reveals alarming rise as 1 in 6 adolescents cyberbullied, calls for urgent action grow

    New research conducted with the World Health Organization reveals a significant uptick in cyberbullying among adolescents, affecting one in six young individuals. Collaborative efforts involving governments, schools, and families are crucial to combat cyberbullying and safeguard adolescent mental health in the digital era.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    A new study conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals a concerning rise in cyberbullying among adolescents, with approximately one in six young people reporting being cyberbullied. The study, which surveyed over 279,000 adolescents aged 11,13, and 15 across 44 European and Central Asian countries, sheds light on the challenges faced by youth in the digital age.

    While overall bullying trends have remained stable, the prevalence of cyberbullying has seen a small but significant increase. Cyberbullying encompasses various forms of online harassment, including sending mean messages, posts, or emails, as well as sharing unauthorized videos or photos.

    Dr. Joanna Inchley, International Coordinator of the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study, emphasizes the dual nature of the digital world, acknowledging its potential for learning and connection but also highlighting the amplified challenges like cyberbullying. This calls for comprehensive strategies involving governments, schools, and families to safeguard the mental and emotional well-being of adolescents.

    The study further reveals that cyberbullying rates are slightly higher among girls, with 16% of girls reporting being bullied compared to 15% of boys. Boys, however, are more likely to engage in cyberbullying, with 14% admitting to such behavior compared to 9% of girls.

    Additionally, the report brings out the broader issue of bullying, both online and offline, affecting approximately 11% of adolescents at school. While there are no significant differences between boys and girls on average, regional variations highlight disparities in bullying prevalence.

    The findings serve as a wake-up call to address bullying and violence comprehensively in the digital realm where young people spend considerable time. The report has sought urgent need for International collaborative efforts to combat cyberbullying and bullying with supportive environments for adolescents to thrive.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 4:36 PM IST
