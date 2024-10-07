Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is the Baloch Liberation Army, the group behind the deadly attacks in Pakistan?

    Two Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack near Karachi Airport in Pakistan, with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claiming responsibility. The BLA, opposing Chinese projects in Balochistan like the Gwadar port, sees China as complicit in exploiting the region's resources.

    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    Two Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack near Karachi International Airport (Karachi Airport) in Pakistan. The BLA (Baloch Liberation Army) has claimed responsibility for this attack. Baloch Liberation Army is a terrorist organization. It has carried out attacks on Chinese citizens in Pakistan in the past as well. 

    China is running many projects in Pakistan under the Belt and Road Initiative. It is developing a port named Gwadar in Balochistan. BLA believes that China is looting the wealth of Balochistan. This is the reason why it is attacking Chinese people.

    Baloch Liberation Army was founded in 2000

    BLA was founded in 2000. It has been declared a terrorist organization by many Western countries including the US and Britain. The group says it is fighting for the rights of the Baloch people and against the government's exploitation of the province. The goal of this organization is to separate Balochistan from Pakistan and make it an independent country. Pakistan declared BLA a 'terrorist group' in 2006 and banned it.

    Balochistan is the largest but most backward state of Pakistan

    Balochistan is the largest state in Pakistan in terms of size. The population here is less. Despite being rich in natural resources, it is the most backward state of Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan uses the revenue generated from the mineral reserves here in the development of states like Punjab and Sindh. Due to this, there is anger against the government in Balochistan. After coming into existence in 1947, Pakistan forcibly occupied Balochistan. Since then the freedom struggle is going on here. The Pakistan Army has been brutally crushing the people of Balochistan.

    Balochistan Liberation Army was formed with the help of KGB agents

    BLA was founded in 2000. It is considered a revival of earlier Baloch rebel groups, particularly the Free Balochistan Movement of 1973–1977. Two former KGB agents were involved in the formation of the group. They were known as 'Misha' and 'Sasha'.

    Why does BLA hate Chinese people?

    BLA is the largest of Pakistan's many ethnic rebel groups. This organization opposes the Pakistani government and wants an independent country, which includes areas of Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan.

    China operates gold and copper mines in Balochistan. It is developing the Gwadar port located on the shores of the Arabian Sea. BLA believes that China is helping the Pakistani government in exploiting Balochistan. Because of this, it attacks the people of China.

