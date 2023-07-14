Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weeks after Titanic submersible implosion, OceanGate website, social media handles deleted

    OceanGate, the US-based deep-sea exploration company, vanishes from the internet after the implosion of its Titanic submersible, while announcing suspension of operations.

    Weeks after Titanic submersible implosion, OceanGate website, social media handles deleted snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 6:37 PM IST

    Within a month of the tragic implosion of its submersible, which claimed the lives of five tourists, US-based deep-sea exploration company OceanGate has vanished from the internet. The company's website and social media accounts have become inaccessible, coinciding with the recent announcement of the suspension of their exploratory missions.

    Details regarding the exact timing of the disappearance of the OceanGate website and social media accounts remain unclear. Attempts to access these platforms result in messages indicating that the pages do not exist. The company's websites now display notices indicating the halt of all exploration and commercial operations.

    Archived versions of the OceanGate Expeditions website from July 8 reveal that the company initially prominently displayed the suspension notice. The archived content also included links to pages providing information on their expeditions and submersibles.

    The removal of both the OceanGate and OceanGate Expeditions Facebook pages has been noted, along with the disappearance of the OceanGate and OceanGate Expeditions accounts on LinkedIn and Twitter. The OceanGate Instagram account has been set to private. Only the OceanGate Foundation website remains active, while its associated Facebook page has already been removed.

    OceanGate and its CEO, Stockton Rush, faced scrutiny following the disappearance of the Titan submersible during a dive to the Titanic shipwreck on June 18. The US Coast Guard later confirmed that the submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion, resulting in the tragic deaths of all five individuals on board, including Rush.

    No official statements have been made by OceanGate or its representatives regarding the disappearance of their website and social media accounts, leaving the circumstances surrounding this development unclear.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 6:37 PM IST
