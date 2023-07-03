Pictured: Final moments of Shahzada Dawood, Suleman before boarding doomed Titanic submersible

Pakistan-origin UK businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were among five passengers who died on June 18 after the Titan submersible imploded as it descended to the wreck of the Titanic.

On June 18, Pakistan-origin UK businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman tragically lost their lives alongside three other passengers when the OceanGate Titan submersible they were aboard imploded during its descent to the Titanic wreckage.

In the final photograph captured before their ill-fated journey, Shahzada Dawood, aged 48, and his 19-year-old student son Suleman can be seen smiling side by side, donning orange life jackets. The image circulated online, depicting the pair moments before they boarded the OceanGate vessel. The submersible vanished approximately one hour and 30 minutes into the expedition, which aimed to reach the Titanic wreck site located around 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Following the fatal implosion, human remains were eventually recovered from the submersible over a week later. Among the passengers were Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old billionaire investor and adventurer from London, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a highly experienced 77-year-old French submariner, and Stockton Rush, a 61-year-old pilot who operated the submersible. The dive was organized by Rush's company, OceanGate.

To express their gratitude towards those who attempted to rescue Shahzada Dawood and his son, the Dawood family held a memorial service last month.

Shahzada Dawood’s father, Hussain, said that the pair had been very excited about going to see the Titanic and before leaving for their voyage convinced him that “we should go to Antarctica too”.

“What does the father say when he faces such a tragedy?” he asked. “I’m actually convinced they have enriched our lives beyond measure. We will take forward their legacy.”

Christine Dawood stated that her husband and son were "best friends" who "belonged together," echoing her father-in-law's remark.

“When he held his son for the first time, I knew these two belonged together. In this spirit two best friends [took their] final journey together," she added.