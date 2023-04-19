Watch: UK-based Odia woman runs 42.5 km marathon wearing Sambalpuri saree; video goes viral

It is reportedly said that Das has run many marathons and ultra-marathons across the globe. With her latest feat, she left the Odia community in the UK proud, and many appreciated her for showcasing Odisha's rich heritage.

A UK-based Odia woman on Sunday (April 16) completed a 42.5-kilometre marathon in Manchester while donning a Sambalpuri handloom saree, she turned attention. Madhusmita Jena Das, 41, ran the marathon in 4 hours, 50 minutes, wearing a lovely crimson saree and orange trainers.

In a tweet, a social media user shared photos of the event that shows Das participating in the marathon along with other participants.

"An Odia living in Manchester, UK ran the UK's second largest Manchester Marathon 2023 wearing a Sambalpuri Saree! What a great gesture indeed. Loved her spirit! Sambalpur you have a distinct inclusive cultural identity that arises from the strong association of the tribal and folk communities which have been coexisting for centuries. This is a tough phase let's keep up with peace and harmony," the tweet read.

The official Twitter account of 'Friends of India Soc Intl UK' also shared a video of the event that showed her running in a saree as her friends and family are heard cheering for her.

"Madhusmita Jena, an Indian living in Manchester, UK, comfortably runs the Manchester marathon 2023 in a lovely Sambalpuri Saree. While proudly showcasing her Indian heritage, she also presents an inviting perspective on the quintessential #Indian attire," the tweet read.

It is reportedly said that Das has run many marathons and ultra-marathons across the globe. With her latest feat, she left the Odia community in the UK proud, and many appreciated her for showcasing Odisha's rich heritage.

Reacting to the tweet, a social media user wrote, "Nice, hopefully, we can see people wearing patta saree playing the US Open, and wearing Tashar silk saree competing in a triathlon some day.'' Another commented, "Proud Moment.. Keep it Up Dear.."

