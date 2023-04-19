Atiq Ahmad-Ashraf murder case: Prayagraj court approves police custody of three shooters

On April 15 night, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up.

Prayagraj court on Wednesday (April 19) sent three accused in the Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf murder case to police custody. The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police produced the three shooters before the court seeking 14-day police remand.

Anand Dev Tiwari, DIG, STF said that the assailants committed the attack in front of the media and the three shooters are under arrest. The police sought the police remand for further questioning the accused in the murder case.

He also said whether there was a syndicate, persons, or those having enmity with them, from where they got the arms -- all these questions and the real motive behind the killing will be answered when the three will be taken on remand by the police.

It is reportedly said that the three assailants were identified as Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj. They are presently in Pratapgarh jail.

When asked about the Umesh Pal murder case accused Ahmad's wife Shaista Praveen and Guddu Muslim, who are absconding, the officer said that they will be arrested soon.

"We have limitations, but they have a number of means to evade arrest. As far as Guddu Muslims are concerned, he is known as Guddu 'bombaaz' and is an expert in evading arrest while Praveen remains as 'pardanashin' (in veil). But we will be arresting them soon," Tiwari said.

Apart from Ahmad and Ashraf, four others named in the Umesh Pal murder case FIR -- Asad, Arbaaz, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman and Ghulam -- have also been killed.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, in which Ahmad was also an accused. The FIR in the Umesh Pal murder case was lodged under relevant sections of IPC, including 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), and under the Explosive Substances Act by his wife Jaya Pal on February 25.

