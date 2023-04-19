Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atiq Ahmad-Ashraf murder case: Prayagraj court approves police custody of three shooters

    On April 15 night, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up.

    Atiq Ahmad-Ashraf murder case: Prayagraj court approves police custody of three shooters AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    Prayagraj court on Wednesday (April 19) sent three accused in the Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf murder case to police custody. The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police produced the three shooters before the court seeking 14-day police remand.

    Anand Dev Tiwari, DIG, STF said that the assailants committed the attack in front of the media and the three shooters are under arrest. The police sought the police remand for further questioning the accused in the murder case.

    'Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP': CM Adityanath's FIRST statement after Atiq-Ashraf killings

    He also said whether there was a syndicate, persons, or those having enmity with them, from where they got the arms -- all these questions and the real motive behind the killing will be answered when the three will be taken on remand by the police.

    On April 15 night, Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up.

    It is reportedly said that the three assailants were identified as Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj. They are presently in Pratapgarh jail.

    'No such thing as absolute concept of biological man, woman': SC on same-sex marriages

    When asked about the Umesh Pal murder case accused Ahmad's wife Shaista Praveen and Guddu Muslim, who are absconding, the officer said that they will be arrested soon.

    "We have limitations, but they have a number of means to evade arrest. As far as Guddu Muslims are concerned, he is known as Guddu 'bombaaz' and is an expert in evading arrest while Praveen remains as 'pardanashin' (in veil). But we will be arresting them soon," Tiwari said.

    Apart from Ahmad and Ashraf, four others named in the Umesh Pal murder case FIR -- Asad, Arbaaz, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman and Ghulam -- have also been killed.

    Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, in which Ahmad was also an accused. The FIR in the Umesh Pal murder case was lodged under relevant sections of IPC, including 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), and under the Explosive Substances Act by his wife Jaya Pal on February 25.

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP minister declares assets worth Rs 1,609 cr, DK Shivakumar with Rs 1,415 cr

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT officials find 2000 DDs, 5000 sarees from KGF Babu's residence during raid AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: IT officials find 2000 DDs, 5000 sarees from KGF Babu's residence during raid

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi to address BJP cadre on April 27; campaign blitz from April 28

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi to address BJP cadre on April 27; campaign blitz from April 28

    Recent Stories

    Google Pixel Fold company first foldable phone may launch in June likely to cost USD 1700 report gcw

    Google Pixel Fold, company's first foldable phone, may launch in June

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Javier Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG Paris Saint-Germain star?-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon