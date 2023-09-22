Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Oktoberfest Waitress carries 13 beer mugs at a time; leaves internet impressed

    A waitress at Oktoberfest in Munich breaks the internet by carrying 13 beer mugs at once, sparking a massive reaction among social media users.

    WATCH Oktoberfest Waitress carries 13 beer mugs at a time; leaves internet impressed snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

    Do you remember the buzz that erupted last October when a video of a waitress effortlessly carrying 12 beer mugs went viral? It was an Internet sensation that left viewers in awe. Well, this year, there's something even more remarkable. It appears that last year's record has been shattered. In the current clip making waves on the internet, a waitress is seen skillfully handling not 12, but 13 beer mugs. The extraordinary feat was captured during the ongoing Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany, and quickly gained attention after a user shared it on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

    The viral video unfolds with a waitress poised across the counter, anticipating the arrival of the beer mugs. As a man beside her passes her beer-filled mugs, she simultaneously receives a few from another man at the opposite end of the counter.

    The waitress cleverly arranges the mugs in a formation, making it easier to grip them. She creates two small semi-circles on each side and, as she receives six beer glasses on each side, places half a dozen mugs on top of the other six.

    With a thirteenth beer mug filled to the brim, she positions it in the center of the six beer mugs and, with a triumphant smile, lifts the entire stack at once. The caption accompanying the video reads, "The strength of Oktoberfest waitresses is truly remarkable!"

    Unsurprisingly, the video set off a meme frenzy in the comments section, with users sharing humorous gifs and short clips. Some users questioned the need for such an impressive display, suggesting that making two quick trips would be more efficient. However, many applauded the waitress's skill and dedication, with one user even suggesting she deserves a spot in the Guinness World Records.

    The video has garnered immense attention, with more than 11 million views and counting. It's yet another testament to the remarkable talents and dedication of the waitstaff at Oktoberfest, an event known for its celebration of both beer and the incredible people who serve it.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia claims Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea hit in Ukrainian missile attack; dramatic videos go viral - WATCH

    Russia claims Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea hit in Ukrainian missile attack; dramatic videos go viral - WATCH

    New Poll show Justin Trudeau losing popularity in Canada Pierre Poilievre the preferred choice gcw

    New Poll show Justin Trudeau losing popularity in Canada, Pierre Poilievre the preferred choice

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau in line of fire after targeting India over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

    'We are not looking to provoke...' Canada PM Trudeau in line of fire after targeting India over Nijjar killing

    American YouTuber's interview with fake North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves internet divided - WATCH snt

    American YouTuber's interview with fake Kim Jong Un leaves internet divided - WATCH

    Protests erupt in Canada over controversial school curriculum, gender ideology WATCH AJR

    Protests erupt in Canada over controversial school curriculum, gender ideology | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan wishes his father 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi on completing 45 years in film industry ADC

    Ram Charan wishes his father 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi on completing 45 years in film industry

    Kangana Ranaut takes sly dig at singer Shubh's cancelled India Tour; claims 'Punjab Ka Yehi Haal Hai' vma

    Kangana Ranaut takes sly dig at singer Shubh's cancelled India Tour; claims 'Punjab Ka Yehi Haal Hai'

    Varanasi Lord Shiva inspired stadium: Young cricketers thank PM Modi; eagerly await live action - WATCH snt

    Varanasi's Lord Shiva inspired stadium: Young cricketers thank PM Modi; eagerly await live action - WATCH

    cricket Happy Birthday Ambati Rayudu: 7 quotes by former Indian cricketer osf

    Happy Birthday Ambati Rayudu: 7 quotes by former Indian cricketer

    Danish Ali demands action against BJP MP Bidhuri over abusive remarks says soul shaken gcw

    Danish Ali demands action against BJP MP Bidhuri over abusive remarks; says soul shaken

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon