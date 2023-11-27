WATCH: Israel PM Netanyahu meets Elon Musk for tour of kibbutz destroyed during Hamas attacks on Oct 7

Elon Musk witnessed the aftermath of the Hamas onslaught, where terrorists invaded Kfar Aza and approximately 20 other communities, resulting in the brutal killings and burning of entire families, as well as the abduction of numerous civilians to Gaza.

Even as the four-day Gaza ceasefire comes to an end on Monday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu guided US billionaire Elon Musk on a tour of Kfar Aza, an Israeli kibbutz that suffered significant damage during Hamas' October 7 attack, as reported by the Prime Minister's Office.

During the tour, Musk received briefings from a local council leader and a representative of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, providing insights into the massacres that occurred in the kibbutz.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was taken to the residence of Ofir Libstein, the community's security chief who lost his life in a gunfight with the terrorists.

Additionally, Musk also learnt about the harrowing ordeal of Avigail Idan, a 4-year-old Israeli-American toddler who was kidnapped to Gaza and was recently released as part of a hostage deal.

