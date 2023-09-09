Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of massive earthquake in Morocco go viral; leaves internet users terrified

    At least 296 people were killed in a massive earthquake that hit Morocco on late Friday (September 8), according to the country’s Interior Ministry. Videos of the people screaming were posted by the tourists and others.
     

    WATCH Dramatic videos of massive earthquake in Morocco go viral; leaves internet users terrified gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night killed at least 296 people, the country's Interior Ministry said. Videos depicting destroyed structures and damaged portions of the renowned red walls that encircle the old city in mediaeval Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, were shared online by Moroccans.

    About 70 kilometres south of Marrakech, high in the Atlas Mountains, was where the Friday tremor's epicentre was located. It was also close to Oukaimeden, a well-known Moroccan ski resort, and Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa.

    Also Read | Nearly 300 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, PM Modi offers condolences

     

    Several buildings and historic landmarks in major cities were damaged and numerous others were toppled in the powerful earthquake which, according to Morocco's geophysical centre, struck in the Ighil area of the High Atlas with a magnitude of 7.2. The U.S. Geological Survey read the quake's magnitude at 6.8 on Ritcher scale and said it was at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km. 

    Also Read | Spain's President Pedro Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19, to miss G20 Summit in Delhi

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak releases Why Im at G20 video lists his goals gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak releases 'Why I'm at G20' video, lists his goals

    Nearly 300 dead as powerful 6 8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco PM Modi says India ready to offer assistance gcw

    Nearly 300 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, PM Modi offers condolences

    G20 Summit: Huge! India gets Russia, China to agree on Ukraine reference in New Delhi Declaration

    G20 Summit: HUGE! India gets Russia, China to agree on Ukraine reference in New Delhi Declaration

    Great seeing you Mr Prime Minister US President Joe Biden post after meeting PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit gcw

    'Great seeing you, Mr Prime Minister': US President Joe Biden's post after meeting PM Modi

    G20 Summit 2023 Working with Indian Govt to tackle pro Khalistan extremism says UK PM Rishi Sunak gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: Working with Indian Govt to tackle pro-Khalistan extremism, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

    Recent Stories

    How Karnataka's Chamrajnagar is tackling elephant menace vkp

    How Karnataka's Chamrajnagar is tackling elephant menace

    GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia to Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs attend RBA

    GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia to Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs attend

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak releases Why Im at G20 video lists his goals gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak releases 'Why I'm at G20' video, lists his goals

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for their love and support amid film's success; here's what he wrote RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for their love and support amid film's success; here's what he wrote

    2023 G20 Summit LIVE Updates from Bharat Mandapam India and PM Modi host world leaders in New Delhi

    G20 Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi receives world leaders at Bharat Mandapam (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon