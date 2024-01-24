Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Was Russian plane, carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs, shot down in Belgorod? Video shows missile trace (WATCH)

    A Russian military transport aircraft, transporting 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members, and three accompanying individuals, crashed in the Belgorod region near Ukraine on Wednesday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    A Russian military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members, and three accompanying individuals crashed in Russia's Belgorod region near Ukraine on Wednesday. The incident adds to the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which marked its 700th day since the full-scale invasion by Kremlin's forces began.

    The crash, which occurred around 11 a.m., left uncertainty regarding the survival of those on board. The Russian Defence Ministry has initiated an investigation into the incident, and a special military commission is on its way to the crash site. The cause of the crash remains unclear at this point. However, a viral video on X, formerly Twitter, shows missile trace in the sky, suggesting that the plane was shot down.

    Simultaneously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported a major Russian missile attack aimed at overwhelming Ukraine's air defences. The assault, executed with more than 40 ballistic, cruise, anti-aircraft, and guided missiles, targeted 130 residential buildings in three Ukrainian cities, resulting in 18 fatalities and 130 injuries. Zelenskyy highlighted the indiscriminate nature of the attack, hitting "ordinary houses" in the capital Kyiv and the second-largest city, Kharkiv.

    As the conflict enters its 700th day, both sides face challenges replenishing their weapons stockpiles. The war, largely static along the 1,500-kilometer front line due to icy weather, has recently shifted focus to long-range strikes. Russia's heaviest onslaught in weeks, including strategic targets in Kyiv and Kharkiv, underscores Zelenskyy's pleas for increased Western military aid to bolster Ukraine's air defences.

    Analysts suggest that Russia may have used decoy missiles in Tuesday's attack to exploit weaknesses in Ukraine's air defences. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War speculates that Moscow might be seeking additional ballistic missiles from foreign countries, including Iran and North Korea, as they could prove more effective in certain circumstances.

    While Russia denies targeting civilian areas, evidence contradicts these claims. The Russian Defence Ministry announced the downing of four Ukrainian drones over western Russia, emphasizing their commitment to defending their airspace. Ukrainian officials, in turn, reported the downing of Russian S-300 missiles over Kharkiv, causing injuries and damage to residential buildings.

    Ukraine's allies, despite stretched resources, pledge to continue sending military aid packages. The United States, as Ukraine's primary supporter, faces political challenges in providing assistance. Germany, in response to the intensifying conflict, plans to send six SEA KING Mk41 multi-role helicopters to Ukraine, adding to the substantial military deliveries amounting to approximately 6 billion euros since the war's onset.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 4:00 PM IST
