    Vivek Ramaswamy ends his 2024 US presidential campaign, endorses Donald Trump

    The 38-year-old entrepreneur made the announcement on Tuesday after former US President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    Republican Vivek Ramaswamy has dropped out of the race and has endorsed Donald Trump.

    "As I have said since the beginning, there are two America first candidates in this race and I called Donald Trump to tell him that," he told his supporters following Monday’s Iowa Caucus, adding, "I congratulated him on his victory and now going forward he will have my full endorsement for the presidency, and I think we're gonna do the right thing for this country.”

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
