Viral Video: Passenger books Uber ride in San Francisco, gets picked by self-driving car - WATCH

In recent months, San Francisco has seen a surge in the presence of self-driving cars on its streets, with hundreds of these autonomous vehicles navigating the city. A recent incident brought this technological advancement to the forefront when a passenger shared his experience of being picked up by a driverless car after requesting an Uber ride.

The passenger documented this extraordinary ride, capturing the scene from the backseat of the car. In an intriguing twist, the front of the vehicle showcased an empty driver's seat while the steering wheel moved autonomously. A tablet mounted to the rear of the passenger's seat displayed various prompts, and the car's interior featured voice prompts providing instructions.

The video's caption humorously encapsulated the situation: ''Getting an Uber in San Francisco be like…”

The video sparked a range of reactions from viewers. One commenter marveled at the rapid pace of technological advancement, saying, ''Lol, when I was a teen, video calls were sci-fi stuff only seen in a few movies, and here we are with ‘automatic taxis' feeling old.'' Another user playfully quipped, ''To unlock doors, please pay the release fee now.''

However, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm. Some expressed reservations, with one individual stating, ''Scary. No thank you,'' and another adding, ''Objectively speaking, the human drivers are just as scary or worse.''

A few months ago, tech magnate Bill Gates had a firsthand experience with self-driving cars when he took a ride through downtown London in one. His verdict? He was convinced that autonomous vehicles (AV) represent the future of transportation. In a blog post detailing his experience, Gates remarked, ''The car drove us around downtown London, which is one of the most challenging driving environments imaginable, and it was a bit surreal to be in the car as it dodged all the traffic.'' However, he also cautioned that the complete transition to fully autonomous cars is likely decades away.