Police in Bangladesh's Narsingdi district have detained three family members after a viral video allegedly showed a woman trying to injure her three-month-old nephew. The accused aunt is absconding, while investigators are examining the footage and the child's condition. The incident has sparked widespread outrage online.

Police in Bangladesh's Narsingdi district have launched an investigation after a disturbing video allegedly showed a woman trying to injure her three-month-old nephew during a family dispute. The incident reportedly took place in Chandgao village under Amdia union in Madhabdi upazila, according to a report by the Daily Star. The video spread widely on social media on Tuesday, triggering anger and calls for strict action.

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The authenticity of the viral footage has not been independently verified.

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Aunt accused of attacking infant

According to police, the accused is the child's 32-year-old aunt. Investigators said she allegedly twisted the baby's leg during a dispute within the family about five days before the video surfaced online.

The baby's mother is said to have recorded the incident on her mobile phone. The footage was first shared with relatives before eventually making its way onto social media.

Some online posts claimed the baby's leg had been broken. However, police said the child's parents told investigators that the baby's leg was not fractured, although they confirmed that the alleged assault had taken place.

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Three family members detained, woman absconding

Madhabdi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Kamal Hossain said officers are investigating both the alleged assault and how the video became public.

Police have detained the accused woman's husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law for questioning. Investigators have also seized a mobile phone as part of the probe.

The accused woman has reportedly fled the area and efforts are under way to trace her.

Although the baby's parents told police the matter had been settled within the family, neighbours reportedly demanded legal action after the video went viral.

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Video triggers strong reactions online

The disturbing viral video drew widespread reactions across social media, with many users expressing shock that an infant could allegedly be treated in such a manner.

Several people called for strict legal action against the accused, while others urged social media users not to circulate the video because of its distressing nature.

Some users also questioned why the incident had been recorded instead of being stopped immediately, while others appealed to authorities to ensure the child's safety and complete a fair investigation.

Police said they are continuing to examine the evidence and determine whether the baby sustained any injuries. Further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

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