Alan Still, a 91-year-old retiree, recently completed a tandem skydive, raising over $5,000 for a community center in Surrey. Describing the jump as a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime event, he is already planning his next adventure: a 100 mph zip line ride in Wales.

Alan Still, 91, has demonstrated that adventure has no age restrictions, despite the fact that many individuals opt for a more sedate existence in their 90s. Inspiring others with his bravery and tenacity, the retiree recently finished a tandem skydive to collect over $5,000 (about Rs 4.76 lakh) for a community center in Surrey.

The daring jump was more than just crossing something off a bucket list. Still took on the challenge to support a local organisation that brings people together through social events, recreational activities, day trips, and community programmes. Still described the leap as a once-in-a-lifetime event, saying that getting out of the plane and plummeting into the air was the most thrilling part. He claimed that even though the journey was brief, the memories would endure a lifetime.

He acknowledged that he never thought he would be skydiving at ninety-one, but the experience beyond his expectations and left him yearning for further experiences. The Surrey Community Centre posted a video of Still's skydiving on social media after the fundraiser was a success, thanking him for his kind effort and applauding his extraordinary attitude.

To honour his achievement, staff members and local residents surprised him with a personalised mug featuring a photograph from the jump. The thoughtful gift serves as a lasting reminder of his incredible day every time he enjoys a cup of tea.

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After finishing one of the riskiest adventures of his life, Still isn't slowing down; instead, he's already getting ready for another thrilling journey. His next objective is to ride a zip line in Wales at a speed of about 100 mph (161 km/h). His passion has motivated a lot of individuals, demonstrating that there is no age restriction on the pursuit of novel experiences.