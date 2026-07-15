Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Qatar on behalf of India and PM Modi to convey condolences to Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the demise of Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, a visionary who nurtured India-Qatar friendship.

Rijiju Represents India in Qatar, Conveys Condolences

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju paid heartfelt condolences on the passing of Qatar's Father Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and underlined his contributions in nurturing the India-Qatar friendship. Rijiju visited Qatar and represented India and conveyed the condolences of the country.

In a post on X he said, "On behalf of the Government of India, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and the people of India, I conveyed deepest condolences to HH the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sad demise of Father Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani."

He thanked the Qatar Emir as well as Prime Minister and other dignitaries for graciously receiving him and for their warmth towards India and the Indian community in Qatar. "Father Amir was a visionary leader who nurtured the historic India-Qatar friendship that has since transformed into a strategic partnership. His legacy will continue to inspire us to further strengthen our bilateral ties," Rijiju added.

On behalf of the Government of India, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and the people of India, I conveyed deepest condolences to HH the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sad demise of Father Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. I thank HH… — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 15, 2026

Meanwhile in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela visited the Embassy of the State of Qatar in New Delhi and signed the condolence book, on behalf of the people and Government of India, on the demise of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.

Secretary (Economic Relations) Shri Sudhakar Dalela visited the Embassy of the State of Qatar in New Delhi and signed the condolence book, on behalf of the people and Government of India, on the demise of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Father Amir of the State of… pic.twitter.com/z9Euo2SsL2 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 15, 2026

A Visionary Leader's Legacy

Sheikh Hamad, who was widely known as the "Father Emir", passed away on Sunday at the age of 74. Universally credited with reshaping the tiny Gulf nation into one of the world's wealthiest and most influential countries, Sheikh Hamad laid the foundations of modern Qatar during his lifetime, transforming the gas-rich state into a global economic, diplomatic and media powerhouse.

India Observes National Mourning

To honour the monumental legacy of the late leader, a one-day national mourning was announced, which was observed across the country on Monday, July 13.

In a poignant reflection of deep respect and shared grief during the state mourning, the national flag atop the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan was flown at half-mast.

In a matching solemn tribute across the highest landmarks of the national capital, the Tricolour was also lowered to half-mast atop the historic Parliament House and Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament Building).

The deep respect extended through the capital's primary power corridors was further mirrored at the iconic South Block and North Block buildings, marking the nation's profound homage to the late leader, who passed away on July 12.

The nationwide tribute followed a prior directive issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday, which mandated that the national flag would be flown at half-mast throughout the country on Monday and all official entertainment would remain suspended to honour the late ruler.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to the late ruler, and remembered Sheikh Hamad as a forward-thinking, visionary statesman who propelled Qatar into one of the most affluent nations globally whilst cementing bilateral relations with New Delhi. (ANI)