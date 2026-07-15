A Romanian dentist and experienced climber fell 40ft to her death in the Bucegi Mountains after a rope anchor failed. Three others survived. Prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation.

A tourist has plunged to her death down a 40ft rock face in a horror climbing accident in Romania's Bucegi Mountains.

Antonia Mihăilescu, 36, and three fellow climbers fell when a safety rope anchor is understood to have given way during the group expedition last Saturday afternoon.

The 36-year-old was an experienced alpinist who had conquered Uhuru Peak on Kilimanjaro, reached Everest Base Camp, and tackled mountains in Peru. She was a respected dentist based in Bucharest.

Anchor Failure Triggered Chain Reaction

Antonia was roped with three men, aged between 26 and 51, plus a qualified instructor on a descent of the classic Albișoara Brânei route when the tragedy happened.

At around 3pm, the group was navigating an exposed section when the single anchor point they were all clipped into suddenly failed. Antonia, positioned last, slipped first and triggered a chain reaction that sent all four crashing onto the rocks below.

She suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The three men were badly hurt but survived.

Rescuers launched one of the largest mountain operations in recent Romanian history. Four helicopters – including a Black Hawk from Bucharest and a SMURD aircraft – were scrambled alongside ground teams. The difficult terrain and weather made the recovery extremely challenging, with Antonia removed last from the rocks.

Criminal Investigation Underway

Prahova County official Dan Nicodim confirmed the group was accompanied by an instructor. Prosecutors have now opened a criminal investigation. Key lines of inquiry include possible errors in how the climbers set their protection points or a material failure of the equipment.

Alpine experts stress that even experienced climbers must use multiple redundant anchors. "The rule of thumb is two or even three points of protection so if one fails, others hold," said a spokesman from the Romanian Alpine Club.

Antonia balanced a demanding dental career with her passion for the mountains. Colleagues at her Bucharest clinic said: "There are people who leave deep traces… we will never forget you."

Her heartbroken mother told reporters: "The anchor on that rope gave way and all four fell. Toni – my Antonia – died. She was passionate, it was the joy of her life to go up and down. She had been to Kilimanjaro, the Rainbow Mountains in Peru… and it happened here at home."

The Bucegi Mountains, around two hours north of Bucharest, attract hikers and climbers from across Europe but claim dozens of lives every year. Around 100 people die annually on Romania's peaks.