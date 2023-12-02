Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral Video: Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts spewing hot lava and smoke; captures world's attention

    Situated approximately 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Yogyakarta, a historic hub of Javanese culture and the longstanding seat of royal dynasties spanning centuries, Mount Merapi stands at 2,968 meters (9,737 feet). The volcano is surrounded by a population of around a quarter million people residing within a 10-kilometer (6-mile) radius of its imposing presence.

    Viral Video: Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts spewing hot lava and smoke; captures world's attention snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, Indonesia's Mount Merapi experienced a volcanic eruption on December 1, characterised by cascading clouds of scalding gas and flowing hot lava. The volcano roaring back to life has once again thrusted this majestic yet temperamental giant into the global spotlight. The eruption, which began with little warning, has captured the imagination of people worldwide, sparking both awe and concern for the communities living in the volcano's shadow.

    As the world turns its gaze toward the breathtaking yet perilous spectacle unfolding in Indonesia, a viral video has emerged, providing an up-close and personal view of the volcanic activity. The footage showcases the sheer power and intensity of Merapi's eruption, as molten lava cascades down its slopes and ash clouds billow into the atmosphere.

    Also read: AI analysis fuels controversy: Russia concludes images from 1969 US moon landing are 'FAKE' (WATCH)

    The video has rapidly circulated across social media platforms, drawing millions of views and sparking discussions about the raw force of nature and the resilience of those who call the Merapi region home. The images captured in the video serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of volcanic activity and the need for preparedness in vulnerable regions.

    In March this year, Merapi unleashed clouds of hot ash and a mixture of rock, lava and gas that traveled up to 7 kilometres (4.3 miles) down its slopes. A column of hot clouds rose 100 meters (yards) into the air, said the National Disaster Management Agency’s spokesperson Abdul Muhari following the eruption.

    Situated approximately 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Yogyakarta, a historic hub of Javanese culture and the longstanding seat of royal dynasties spanning centuries, Mount Merapi stands at 2,968 meters (9,737 feet). The volcano is surrounded by a population of around a quarter million people residing within a 10-kilometer (6-mile) radius of its imposing presence.

    Also read: Viral Video: Conversion of Krishna temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad to madrassa and mosque sparks debate

    Merapi, the most active among over 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, has been experiencing frequent eruptions characterised by lava flows and gas clouds in recent times. Its most significant eruption occurred in 2010, claiming the lives of 347 individuals and displacing 20,000 villagers.

    Indonesia, an archipelago with a population of 270 million people, is susceptible to earthquakes and volcanic events due to its location along the "Ring of Fire." This horseshoe-shaped region encompasses a series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean, making the country prone to geological activities.

    An eruption in December 2021 of Mount Semeru, the highest volcano on Java island, left 48 people dead and 36 missing.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Conversion of Krishna temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad to madrassa and mosque sparks debate (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Conversion of Krishna temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad to madrassa and mosque sparks debate

    Melodi selfie Italian PM Giorgia Meloni photo with PM Modi at COP28 Summit goes viral gcw

    '#Melodi' selfie: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's photo with PM Modi at COP28 Summit goes viral

    AI analysis fuels controversy: Russia Vladimir Putin concludes images from 1969 US moon landing are 'FAKE' WATCH snt

    AI analysis fuels controversy: Russia concludes images from 1969 US moon landing are 'FAKE' (WATCH)

    Unthinkable Astonishing tale of woman who survived 14,000 feet fall after parachute failed to open (WATCH) snt

    Unthinkable! Astonishing tale of woman who survived 14,000 feet fall after parachute failed to open (WATCH)

    Another pandemic? Pediatric pneumonia surges in Massachusetts, Ohio; raises concerns amid China outbreak snt

    Another pandemic? Pediatric pneumonia surges in United States; raises global concerns amid China outbreak

    Recent Stories

    Youthface's Face Whitening Cream has been changing the skincare game for over 50,00,000 customers

    Youthface's Face Whitening Cream has been changing the skincare game for over 50,00,000 customers

    Fact-Check: Does Rahul Gandhi eat only non-veg in Kerala? rkn

    Fact-Check: Does Rahul Gandhi eat only non-veg in Kerala?

    Viral Video: Brazilian volleyball star Giba's heartwarming interaction with kids in Assam wins hearts snt

    Viral Video: Brazilian volleyball star Giba's heartwarming interaction with kids in Assam wins hearts

    Did Shehnaaz Gill witness Sidharth Shukla's final moments? Paras Chhabra shares insights RBA

    Did Shehnaaz Gill witness Sidharth Shukla's final moments? Paras Chhabra shares insights

    Karnataka politics shift: BJP, JDS form alliance for unified opposition stand

    Karnataka politics shift: BJP, JDS form alliance for unified opposition stand

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon