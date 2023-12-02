Viral Video: Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts spewing hot lava and smoke; captures world's attention

Situated approximately 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Yogyakarta, a historic hub of Javanese culture and the longstanding seat of royal dynasties spanning centuries, Mount Merapi stands at 2,968 meters (9,737 feet). The volcano is surrounded by a population of around a quarter million people residing within a 10-kilometer (6-mile) radius of its imposing presence.

In a dramatic turn of events, Indonesia's Mount Merapi experienced a volcanic eruption on December 1, characterised by cascading clouds of scalding gas and flowing hot lava. The volcano roaring back to life has once again thrusted this majestic yet temperamental giant into the global spotlight. The eruption, which began with little warning, has captured the imagination of people worldwide, sparking both awe and concern for the communities living in the volcano's shadow.

As the world turns its gaze toward the breathtaking yet perilous spectacle unfolding in Indonesia, a viral video has emerged, providing an up-close and personal view of the volcanic activity. The footage showcases the sheer power and intensity of Merapi's eruption, as molten lava cascades down its slopes and ash clouds billow into the atmosphere.

The video has rapidly circulated across social media platforms, drawing millions of views and sparking discussions about the raw force of nature and the resilience of those who call the Merapi region home. The images captured in the video serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of volcanic activity and the need for preparedness in vulnerable regions.

In March this year, Merapi unleashed clouds of hot ash and a mixture of rock, lava and gas that traveled up to 7 kilometres (4.3 miles) down its slopes. A column of hot clouds rose 100 meters (yards) into the air, said the National Disaster Management Agency’s spokesperson Abdul Muhari following the eruption.

Merapi, the most active among over 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, has been experiencing frequent eruptions characterised by lava flows and gas clouds in recent times. Its most significant eruption occurred in 2010, claiming the lives of 347 individuals and displacing 20,000 villagers.

Indonesia, an archipelago with a population of 270 million people, is susceptible to earthquakes and volcanic events due to its location along the "Ring of Fire." This horseshoe-shaped region encompasses a series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean, making the country prone to geological activities.

An eruption in December 2021 of Mount Semeru, the highest volcano on Java island, left 48 people dead and 36 missing.