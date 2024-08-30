Vintage resumes of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates when they were 18 create online buzz; see viral post

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Resumes of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, two of the most iconic figures in the world of technology, have resurfaced on social media. These vintage documents, created when they were 18, offer a rare glimpse into the early lives of two tech innovators who changed the world.

    Shared by Bloomberg anchor Jon Erlichman, the post is captioned, “Steve Jobs and Bill Gates’ resumes at age 18,” has garnered a staggering over 96,000 views, sparking an enthusiastic wave of nostalgia and admiration.

    Take a look at the post

    The viral sensation unveils a 1973 resume of the legendary Steve Jobs, which intriguingly highlights ‘electronics’ and ‘tech’ as his exceptional talents. Jobs’ resume intriguingly lists ‘design engineering’ and ‘digital’ as his profound interests, offering a fascinating glimpse into the early inklings of his innovative genius.

    In a parallel revelation, Bill Gates’ adolescent resume is equally enthralling. It details his extensive experience with an array of programming languages such as FORTRAN, COBOL, and BASIC, alongside his work with formidable computers including the PDP-10, PDP-8, and CDC-6400.

    Gates’ resume even flaunts his impressive salary of $35,000 (approximately Rs 29 lakh) and underscores his partnership with Paul G. Allen, with whom he would later establish Microsoft.

    Notably, Gates’ resume states, “Currently enrolled for first year at Harvard College. Courses taken include - Operating System. Structure, Database Management, C.pillar Construction, and Computer Graphics. Honors student and received A's in all of the above.”

    Take a look at reactions

    Social media platform X is abuzz, hailing the rediscovered resumes of the tech legends as "fascinating" and "history."

    "This is history. It's fantastic!" a user commented on X.

    Another commenter noted with amusement, “Steve Jobs even wrote the date correctly, something that escapes most Americans.”

    A third user added a touch of humor, quipping, “Unknown fact: both were forklift certified but shy to mention it.”

    This unprecedented glimpse into the formative years of two of tech's greatest pioneers continues to captivate and inspire, illustrating how early passions and talents can foreshadow monumental achievements.

    Steve Jobs co-founded Apple Inc and Pixar Animation Studios. He introduced the Apple II, one of the first successful personal computers. He was forced out of Apple in 1985 but returned in 1997 and led the company's resurgence with products like the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad. Under Jobs' leadership, Apple became one of the most valuable companies in the world. He died on October 5, 2011. 

    Meanwhile, Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft Corporation, the world's largest software company, with Paul Allen in 1975. He showed a keen interest in computer programming at a young age and began writing his code when he was just 13. Gates and Mr Allen developed the operating system MS-DOS, which became a huge success. In 1985, Microsoft released Windows, a graphical user interface for MS-DOS, which revolutionised personal computing.

