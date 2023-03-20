Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vandalism by Khalistanis: India lodges strong protest with United States

    "The US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," the MEA said.

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

    India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the US Charge d'Affaires in Delhi over the incident of vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by some pro-Khalistan elements during a protest.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the US government was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.  

    Also Read: Pro-Khalistan goons target Indian Consulate in San Francisco after attacking London Mission

    "In a meeting with the US Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi, India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India, San Francisco," the MEA said.

    "Our Embassy in Washington D.C. also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines," the MEA said in a brief statement. 

    A group of pro-Khalistan protesters on Sunday attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

    Thereafter, a group of protesters entered the consulate premises and started hitting the door and windows with iron rods.

    Last night, India summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete "absence of security" around the Indian mission in London after videos of the Indian flag being pulled down from the premises during a protest by pro-Khalistan elements emerged on social media.

    In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA said India finds "unacceptable" the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

    The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by the protesters waving separatist flags and chanting pro-Khalistan slogans on Sunday. After the incident, police arrested one person related to the violent disorder. 

    Also Read: After India rebuke, UK wakes up to Khalistani vandalism, assures Indian High Commission's safety

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
