Pro-Khalistan goons target Indian Consulate in San Francisco after attacking London mission

Hundreds of pro-Khalistan supporters protested outside the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. The protesters raised slogans protesting the ongoing manhunt in Punjab to capture 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.

Hundreds of pro-Khalistan supporters protested outside the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. The protesters raised slogans protesting the ongoing manhunt in Punjab to capture 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.

After India rebuke, UK wakes up to Khalistani vandalism, assures Indian High Commission's safety

A video has emerged that shows Khalistani elements attacking the Indian consulate in San Francisco after Indian officials removed Khalistani flags from consulate property.

Hundreds of pro-Khalistan supporters protested outside the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. The protesters raised slogans protesting the ongoing manhunt in Punjab to capture 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.

The attack seemed to be coordinated. Hours earlier, the Indian High Commission in London too was targetted by the Khalistani supporters.

A video doing the rounds showed Indian officials removing Khalistani flags from the consulate office and handing them back to the protesters, following which some miscreants tried to attack them. They barged into the consulate, smashed windows and tried to open the consulate door forcefully.

The hooligans also defaced the walls of the consulate with the 'Free Amritpal' slogan.

What's surprising is the lack of security around the Indian mission, which allowed the Khalistan supporters to run amok at the premises.

The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and his Waris Punjab De, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit on that day. The preacher, however, escaped their dragnet somehow after his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district. Late Sunday night, the radical preacher's uncle and driver surrendered before the police in Jalandhar while the Khalistan sympathiser was still on the run.

Also Read: Khalistanis remove tricolour at Indian mission in London