US soldier Travis King returns home to Texas after release from North Korea: Report

Travis King's journey back to freedom comes after he completed his military detention, during which he pleaded guilty to an assault case. His plan was to head to the airport for a flight back home, but fate had other plans.

US soldier Travis King is finally returning to the United States after being released from North Korea. His ordeal began in July when he was captured by North Korean border authorities for crossing over from South Korea's demilitarized zone.

Travis King's journey back to freedom comes after he completed his military detention, during which he pleaded guilty to an assault case. His plan was to head to the airport for a flight back home, but fate had other plans. Instead, the 23-year-old made an unexpected visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, where he crossed over into North Korean territory.

Despite efforts by South Korean and US soldiers to prevent his escape to the opposite side, Travis King managed to overpower them and enter North Korean territory. Now, after a challenging period in North Korean custody, he is on his way back to the United States, marking the end of a harrowing chapter in his life.

He was immediately captured by the North Korean border force on arrival. The US government didn’t classify him as a prisoner of war. While North Korea clarified him as a case of illegal immigration. North Korea’s KCNA state news agency made some revelations about the case in the buildup of the recent release.

KCNA state news agency revealed that Travis King crossed over the Korean Demilitarized Zone because he was disillusioned about unequal US society. According to them, Travis King also sought refuge in North Korea due to alleged mistreatment and racial discrimination within the US military.

North Korea refused any request for refuge as the Swedish Government facilitated the release of the US soldier. The US government didn’t officially participate in the overall process because they don’t have representation in North Korea. The Swedish government acts on behalf of US interests in North Korea.

The Swedish government facilitated the return of Travis King without any conditions with North Korea. There was no give-and-take negotiation between the working parties. Travis King immediately made his way to China where he met with the US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns in Dandong, China.

The US soldier from there returned to Osan Air Force Base in South Korea. He was taken by a US military aircraft to Kelly Field at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston on Wednesday. Travis King will have a thorough medical check-up.