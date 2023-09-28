Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US soldier Travis King returns home to Texas after release from North Korea: Report

    Travis King's journey back to freedom comes after he completed his military detention, during which he pleaded guilty to an assault case. His plan was to head to the airport for a flight back home, but fate had other plans.

    US soldier Travis King returns home to Texas after release from North Korea: Report AVV
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 6:27 PM IST

    US soldier Travis King is finally returning to the United States after being released from North Korea. His ordeal began in July when he was captured by North Korean border authorities for crossing over from South Korea's demilitarized zone.

    Travis King's journey back to freedom comes after he completed his military detention, during which he pleaded guilty to an assault case. His plan was to head to the airport for a flight back home, but fate had other plans. Instead, the 23-year-old made an unexpected visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, where he crossed over into North Korean territory.

    Despite efforts by South Korean and US soldiers to prevent his escape to the opposite side, Travis King managed to overpower them and enter North Korean territory. Now, after a challenging period in North Korean custody, he is on his way back to the United States, marking the end of a harrowing chapter in his life.

    He was immediately captured by the North Korean border force on arrival. The US government didn’t classify him as a prisoner of war. While North Korea clarified him as a case of illegal immigration. North Korea’s KCNA state news agency made some revelations about the case in the buildup of the recent release.

    KCNA state news agency revealed that Travis King crossed over the Korean Demilitarized Zone because he was disillusioned about unequal US society. According to them, Travis King also sought refuge in North Korea due to alleged mistreatment and racial discrimination within the US military.

    North Korea refused any request for refuge as the Swedish Government facilitated the release of the US soldier. The US government didn’t officially participate in the overall process because they don’t have representation in North Korea. The Swedish government acts on behalf of US interests in North Korea.

    The Swedish government facilitated the return of Travis King without any conditions with North Korea. There was no give-and-take negotiation between the working parties. Travis King immediately made his way to China where he met with the US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns in Dandong, China.

    The US soldier from there returned to Osan Air Force Base in South Korea. He was taken by a US military aircraft to Kelly Field at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston on Wednesday. Travis King will have a thorough medical check-up.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 6:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan releases preliminary report on constituency delimitation ahead of elections AVV

    Pakistan releases preliminary report on constituency delimitation ahead of elections

    90 percent of beggars arrested abroad are from Pakistan Senate committee reports AVV

    '90% of beggars arrested abroad are from Pakistan': Senate committee reports

    Fascinating Discovery of rare electric blue tarantula in Thailand highlights nature's vibrant beauty - WATCH snt

    Fascinating! Discovery of rare electric blue tarantula in Thailand highlights nature's vibrant beauty - WATCH

    Antony Blinken's music diplomacy: WATCH US Secretary of State's 'rock-and-roll' moment snt

    Antony Blinken's music diplomacy: WATCH US Secretary of State's 'rock-and-roll' moment

    Canada Justin Trudeau apologises after Nazi veteran honoured in parliament gcw

    Canada's Justin Trudeau apologises after Nazi veteran honoured in parliament

    Recent Stories

    Beginning of ISRO Chairman Somanath seeks blessings at Somnath temple; envisions more milestones (WATCH) AJR

    'Beginning of ISRO': Chairman Somanath seeks blessings at Somnath temple; envisions more milestones (WATCH)

    Wont find anything CM Arvind Kejriwal dismisses CBI probe into official residence AJR

    'Won't find anything': CM Arvind Kejriwal dismisses CBI probe into official residence

    Kim Kardashian BOLD-SEXY photos: Model shows off hourglass figure in selected bikinis RKK

    Kim Kardashian BOLD-SEXY photos: Model shows off hourglass figure in selected bikinis

    cricket Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's legal ordeal ends with 'not guilty' verdict in Sydney osf

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's legal ordeal ends with 'not guilty' verdict in Sydney

    Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore passes away; Harry Potter star mourned by co-stars ATG

    Michael Gambon aka Dumbledore passes away; Harry Potter star mourned by co-stars

    Recent Videos

    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon