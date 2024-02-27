Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    US senators urge government to impose 'India-like' ban on duty-free Chinese packages

    Citing unfair competition practices, the senators claim that US manufacturers struggle to compete with low-cost Chinese competitors relying on forced labor and state subsidies in key sectors.

    US senators urge government to impose 'India-like' ban on duty-free Chinese packages snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    In a bid to address concerns over the influx of duty-free packages from China, two US senators, Sherrod Brown and Rick Scott, are urging President Joe Biden to take executive action. Citing unfair competition practices, the senators claim that US manufacturers struggle to compete with low-cost Chinese competitors relying on forced labor and state subsidies in key sectors.

    This move draws parallels with India's significant crackdown in 2019 on online purchases from Chinese e-commerce platforms that exploited customs duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemptions. Chinese platforms like Club Factory, AliExpress, and Shein were reportedly shipping goods to Indian cities under the guise of "gifts," taking advantage of the exemption on gifts valued up to Rs 5,000.

    The clampdown in India was prompted by reports of Chinese retailers exploiting the customs duties exemption on gifts, leading to a loss of revenue. The Customs Department communicated that registered couriers were outsourcing activities without proper permission, prompting the government to take action. In June 2020, the Indian government banned these Chinese shopping apps, along with around 50 others across different categories.

    In the US, the issue revolves around the "de minimis" category under trade law, allowing tariff-free entry for packages valued below $800 per person, per day. This provision, similar to India's Rs 5,000 limit, primarily benefits retail products purchased online. With a surge in shipments from China, lawmakers have introduced legislation to modify how the US treats imports below $800.

    Senators Brown and Scott have now written a letter to President Biden, urging the end of duty-free treatment for products falling under the de minimis category. They highlight the impact on American manufacturing and retail sectors, expressing concerns over the situation's escalation.

    In their letter, the senators name Chinese companies Temu, Shein, and AliExpress as entities unfairly benefiting from duty-free treatment, alleging that the surge in shipments adversely affects US big box stores and retailers. They argue that the uncontrolled problem not only jeopardizes the safety and livelihoods of Americans but also contributes to outsourcing manufacturing and retail sectors to China, known for employing questionable labor practices.

    “This out-of-control problem impacts the safety and livelihoods of Americans, outsourcing not only our manufacturing, but also our retail sectors to China, which — as you know — systematically utilizes slave labor among other unconscionable practices to undermine our economy,” the senators said.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Canada Liberal govt proposes Online Harms Act: $70k fine for hate speech, life imprisonment for hate crimes snt

    Canada's Liberal govt proposes Online Harms Act: $70k fine for hate speech, life imprisonment for hate crimes

    South Korean influencer impresses with dhoti, kurta in viral video, internet lauds him as 'Indian' (WATCH) snt

    South Korean influencer impresses with dhoti, kurta in viral video, internet lauds him as 'Indian' (WATCH)

    Were so close Joe Biden hopes for Gaza ceasefire by 'next Monday' as talks continue in Qatar gcw

    'We're so close': Joe Biden hopes for Gaza ceasefire by 'next Monday' as talks continue in Qatar

    Contaminated Cough Syrup Tragedy: Uzbekistan sentences 23 convicts; Indian importer gets 20 years in jail

    Contaminated Cough Syrup Tragedy: Uzbekistan sentences 23 convicts; Indian importer gets 20 years in jail

    First batch of Indian civilians reaches Maldives to operate helicopters, Dornier; India also sends new chopper

    First batch of Indian civilians reaches Maldives to operate helicopters, Dornier; India also sends new chopper

    Recent Stories

    Rajinikanth in Sajid Nadiadwala's film; filmmaker shares photo RBA

    Rajinikanth in Sajid Nadiadwala's film; filmmaker shares photo

    NIA raids 16 locations in Punjab, Rajasthan in connection with Khalistan-Gangster nexus AJR

    NIA raids 16 locations in Punjab, Rajasthan in connection with Khalistan-Gangster nexus

    cricket Ben Stokes lauds England's resilience despite series defeat to dominant India osf

    Ben Stokes lauds England's resilience despite series defeat to dominant India

    Gaganyaan mission: All about the 4 IAF officers who were bestowed 'astronaut wings' by PM Modi AJR

    Gaganyaan mission: All about the 4 IAF officers who were bestowed 'astronaut wings' by PM Modi

    Pankaj Udhas Funeral: Friends and family arrive for the last rites (PHOTOS) RBA

    Pankaj Udhas Funeral: Friends and family arrive for the last rites (PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon