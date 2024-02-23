US announces over 500 Russian sanctions ahead of Ukraine war anniversary to ensure Putin pays 'steeper price'

These measures are intended to hold Russia accountable for its actions in the war and the demise of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Biden emphasized.

US President Joe Biden announced on Friday a significant escalation in sanctions against Russia, with over 500 new sanctions aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow on the second anniversary of its war in Ukraine. Additionally, Washington will implement new export restrictions targeting nearly 100 entities for their support to Russia and take steps to further diminish Russia's energy revenues, Biden stated in a release.

These measures are intended to hold Russia accountable for its actions in the war and the demise of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Biden emphasized. Despite facing acute shortages of ammunition and prolonged delays in receiving US military aid due to congressional processes, the United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine.

"They will ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home," Biden said of the sanctions.

Biden stated that Friday's measures will focus on individuals linked to Navalny's incarceration, along with targeting Russia's financial sector, defense industry, procurement networks, and sanctions violators across various continents.

These sanctions represent the latest addition to the thousands of targets identified by the United States and its allies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of casualties and extensive destruction of cities.

"Two years into this war, the people of Ukraine continue to fight with tremendous courage. But they are running out of ammunition. Ukraine needs more supplies from the United States to hold the line against Russia's relentless attacks, which are enabled by arms and ammunition from Iran and North Korea," Biden said.

"That's why the House of Representatives must pass the bipartisan national security supplemental bill, before it's too late."