US Ambassador Sergio Gor met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss security cooperation, including combating terrorism and narcotics. This followed the G7 summit where PM Modi and President Trump discussed trade and strategic partnership.

US Envoy, Amit Shah Discuss Security Cooperation

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Thursday held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah where the two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation on combating terrorism and bringing criminals to justice in both countries. In a post on X, Gor said that the discussions revolved around protecting people from narcotics and illicit drugs and securing borders. "Had an excellent meeting with Honorable Home Minister @AmitShah. We had a fruitful discussion on enhancing collaboration to combat terrorism, shield our people from narcotics and illicit drugs, secure our borders, and jointly bring criminals to justice in both nations." https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2067506919133040783?s=20

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Gor met Amit Shah shortly after arriving in India from the G7 Summit in Evian, France. In a post on X he shared a photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. He termed the meeting fruitful and said, "Lots of positive outcomes between the United States and India!" https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2067498619293335764?s=20

India-US Bilateral Talks at G7 Summit

India and the United States held wide-ranging discussions during the bilateral meeting between prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Gor highlighted in a post on X that the two leaders held substantive talks on trade, regional security, and deepening economic partnership on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Trade Negotiations Progress

India and the United States on Wednesday took stock of the progress made in negotiations towards the interim bilateral trade agreement during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. The Ministry of External Affairs announced that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would visit India as a part of the discussions.

Strategic Partnership Review

Beyond trade, the two leaders reviewed the substantial progress achieved under the India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) since their meeting in Washington D.C. in February 2025. They welcomed key developments across the defence, strategic technologies, energy, and bilateral trade sectors.

The statement highlighted how Prime Minister Modi and President Trump reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and advancing cooperation across all domains for the mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples. (ANI)