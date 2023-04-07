Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US and NATO top-secret plans to aid Ukraine offensive LEAKED

    The Pentagon has launched a full-scale probe into who may have been behind the leak of the documents. Nevertheless, the leak signifies a major breach in American intelligence.

    US and NATO top-secret plans for aid Ukraine offensive leaked on Twitter, Telegram
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    The Joe Biden administration in the United States is trying its best to get Twitter to wipe out any traces of the classified documents detailing secret US and NATO plans for aiding Ukraine in an offensive.

    The documents were leaked on the social platforms Twitter and Telegram. Telegram itself has over half a billion users and is widely available in Russia. 

    Also Read: 'British-Pakistani men drug, rape vulnerable English girls': UK Home Secretary Braverman's remark sparks row

    Even though the leaked documents are a few weeks old, they still detail the anticipated weapons deliveries and troop and battalion strengths, among other plans. 

    Among the details on the leaked documents doing the rounds on social media include the total assessed casualty figure till February 2023. While US and NATO intelligence believe that around 16,000 to 17,500 Russian defence personnel have been killed over the year-long battle, the casualty estimates in Ukraine stood at a staggering 61,000 to 71,500.

    Also in terms of war machinery lost in battle, Western intelligence apparently believes that while Russia had lost seven fighter aircraft, eight rotary-wing aircraft and 600 ground vehicles, Ukraine had lost around 60 fighter aircraft, 32 rotary-wing aircraft and 95 strategic and tactical Surface-to-Air-Missile units.

    The allegedly leaked documents also assess the condition of a dozen Ukrainian combat brigades, their equipment and dates for when they may be ready to take on Russian forces. Besides, there also seems to be information on how much expenditure may be incurred to operate the HIMARS artillery systems provided to Ukraine by the United States. 

    Meanwhile, the Pentagon has launched a full-scale probe into who may have been behind the leak of the documents. Nevertheless, the document leak signifies a major breach of American intelligence.

    A Pentagon spokesperson told the New York Times confirmed the leak and said that the defence department is 'reviewing the matter'.

    Also Read: 'Bankrupt' Pakistan continues to spend big on defence; procures high-end Turkish combat drones

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 9:05 AM IST
