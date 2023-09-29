Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US agency takes legal action against Tesla over racial harassment claims

    In many cases, Tesla fired their employees or retaliated over the complaints of racial discrimination. The commission tried to settle the lawsuit with Tesla outside the court but Tesla didn’t confirm to the settlement demands which led to the breaking down of settlement talks.

    US agency takes legal action against Tesla over racial harassment claims AVV
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has taken legal action against Tesla, filing a lawsuit in a California federal court that revolves around claims of color discrimination. This lawsuit stems from allegations made by several black workers who assert that they faced racial discrimination within the company.

    The EEOC's lawsuit brings to light disturbing incidents that reportedly unfolded within Tesla's flagship Fremont plant, where black workers endured verbal abuse and racial discrimination. The commission contends that despite numerous complaints filed by employees regarding such incidents, Tesla's management failed to take any meaningful action to address these grievances.

    In many cases, Tesla fired their employees or retaliated over the complaints of racial discrimination. The commission tried to settle the lawsuit with Tesla outside the court but Tesla didn’t confirm to the settlement demands which led to the breaking down of settlement talks.

    As a result of that, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued Tesla in a federal court. California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which is now called the Civil Rights Department has also filed a case against Tesla for the discrimination of blacks in their company.

    California’s Civil Rights Department has alleged multiple violations of the Californian state law by Tesla on the grounds of racial discrimination. Tesla has responded to the lawsuit by claiming it to be politically motivated. It also said that the Civil Rights Department broke state laws by directly filing a lawsuit without any notice to the automobile company.

    A former employee in Tesla, Owen Diaz earlier won a case against the company on the grounds of racial discrimination. A jury awarded him $3.2 million in April this year. A different jury granted him $137 million in 2021 but the judge reduced the compensatory value to $15 million. Owen Diaz is now preparing for a third trial against Tesla in his 2017 lawsuit.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Double tragedy strikes Pakistan: Mosque hit by blast after Balochistan suicide attack AJR

    Double tragedy strikes Pakistan: Mosque hit by blast after Balochistan suicide attack

    New York City's sinking hotspots raise concerns: NASA report AVV

    New York City's sinking hotspots raise concerns: NASA report

    Less than 48 hours left to avoid US government shutdown: Implications, disruptions and challenges explained snt

    Less than 48 hours left to avoid US government shutdown: Implications, disruptions and challenges explained

    13 dead, several injured as blast rocks Pakistan's Balochistan mosque during religious event AJR

    Over 50 dead, several injured as blast rocks Pakistan's Balochistan mosque during religious event

    Canada is still committed to building closer ties with India says Trudeau amid diplomatic row gcw

    Canada is still committed to building closer ties with India, says Trudeau amid diplomatic row

    Recent Stories

    Why did actor Shiva Rajkumar apologize to Tamil actor Siddharth during Cauvery protest? vkp

    Why did actor Shiva Rajkumar apologize to Tamil actor Siddharth during Cauvery protest?

    Japan to Australia: 10 places to travel in October ATG EAI

    Japan to Australia: 10 places to travel in October

    Thank You for Coming promotions: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and others present [Photos] SHG

    'Thank You for Coming' promotions: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and others present [Photos]

    Double tragedy strikes Pakistan: Mosque hit by blast after Balochistan suicide attack AJR

    Double tragedy strikes Pakistan: Mosque hit by blast after Balochistan suicide attack

    Akshara Singh SEXY video and photos: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video and photos: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon