    BREAKING: United Kingdom shuts airspace after network-wide failure

    UK's National Air Traffic Services informed that they have 'applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety'. They further said that engineers are trying to ascertain the issue and fix it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    United Kingdom's airspace has been shut following technical issues experienced by the country's air traffic control systems. UK's National Air Traffic Services informed that they have 'applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety'. They further said that engineers are trying to ascertain the issue and fix it.

    More details are awaited

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 5:27 PM IST
