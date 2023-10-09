Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Unbelievable! US-based doorbell company is offering USD 1 million to anyone who spots an alien

    Ring offers a $1 million prize for users to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life using their doorbell cameras in a new Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrial challenge.

    Unbelievable US-based doorbell company is offering USD 1 million to anyone who spots an alien snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 9:52 PM IST

    Ring, the company renowned for its doorbell camera technology, is offering an enticing cash prize for those who can provide evidence of extraterrestrial life. The company has initiated the 'Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrial' challenge this week, with a grand prize of $1 million, encouraging users to capture "unaltered scientific evidence of a real extraterrestrial lifeform" using their Ring devices.

    In a press release, Ring stated, "Sensors have been picking up signs of unidentified life forms in the Neighborhood Nebula, and we want you to investigate." The company further emphasized, "There's a possibility that Extraterrestrial activity could be happening right outside your front door."

    Ring is urging Ring owners to submit their footage by November 3, promising a review by meteorologist and astrobiologist experts to verify its authenticity.

    The lucky winner will be awarded a $1 million prize, paid out in $50,000 yearly instalments over two decades. Additionally, Ring is offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creatively fabricated extraterrestrial footage.

    The homemade extraterrestrial entries will be judged based on creativity, humor, and engagement. The company has encouraged participants to explore alien costumes and accessories, create homemade spacecraft, and engage in Extraterrestrial-inspired communication using their Ring devices.

    It's important to note that this contest is exclusively available to US residents aged 18 and above who own a Ring Camera.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 9:52 PM IST
