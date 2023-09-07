Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukrainian youth arrested for murdering American adoptive parents in Florida

    The Police arrested Dima Tower after an eight-hour chase in North Port. He was arrested on Saturday leaving the local community shocked and clueless. Robbie Tower and Jennifer Tower were covered in a pool of blood when police entered the house.

    A shocking event unfolded in North Port, Florida on Friday as a Ukrainian allegedly killed his American adoptive parents. Dima Tower, 21 was adopted by real estate agent couple Robbie Tower and Jennifer Tower seven years ago. 

    This was after a neighbor called the police after witnessing something suspicious. Dima Tower was trying to leave in a hurry when the police arrived. Despite several warnings, Dima Tower rode away in a car causing an eight-hour chase which stopped at I-75.

    Robbie Tower and Jennifer Tower rescued Dima Tower from an prison-like orphanage in Ukraine. The couple would often visit Ukraine for Christmas under Christian missions. Robbie Tower and Jennifer Tower wanted to have a child of their own but they couldn’t. This led Robbie Tower and Jennifer Tower to adopt the then 14-year-old Dima Tower in Ukraine and give him a new life in North Port.

    However, Dima Tower found it hard to fit in as he would often get into school fights. He also had a rough childhood as his mother died early and his alcoholic father abandoned him. Dima Tower found shelter in a Ukrainian orphanage but he was often physically assaulted.

    Robbie Towers’ uncle, Warren Rines revealed that the boy while being rescued seven years ago had bruises. There were body marks of physical assault. Despite everything, Robbie Tower and Jennifer Tower tried their best to raise Dima Tower.

    Warren Rines also said that Dima Tower attacked his adoptive father Robbie Towers three years ago. Dima Tower left him with a black eye upon which Robbie Towers called the police. After a few days, Dima Tower returned to the couple after Robbie Towers forgave him.

