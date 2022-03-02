Apple, Nike, Ford and more - Global brands shun Russia over Ukraine war

Even as Russian troops carry out airstrikes and on-ground assaults, some of the world's most iconic brands have rebuked and rejected the nation of 145 million people.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week has drawn global condemnation, financial penalties and several trade restrictions. Even as Russian troops carry out airstrikes and on-ground assaults, some of the world's most iconic brands have rebuked and rejected the nation of 145 million people. Also read: From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

On Tuesday night, Apple Inc. and Nike Inc. announced their plans to halt product sales in Russia, cutting off the nation to one of the most valued tech companies and the biggest maker of athleticwear. From the iPhone to Air Jordans, highly prized US brands are vanishing from the Russian marketplace in a way that will be hard for consumers to ignore.

In Apple's case, the company had recently registered a business office in Moscow and posted job listings for about half a dozen positions. However, Putin's military aggression in Ukraine has changed its policy. Apart from ceasing product sales, Apple has removed RT News and Sputnik News mobile applications from App Stores outside of Russia.

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region," Apple said in a statement.

Microsoft earlier said it would remove Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile apps from its Windows App store and ban ads on Russian state-sponsored media. Google barred RT and other Russian channels from receiving money for ads on websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook.

Meanwhile, Nike said it would be cutting off Russia, though it blamed logistics. The athleticwear giant said it "cannot guarantee delivery of goods to customers in Russia."

Exxon Mobil Corp also said it would discontinue operations in Russia and was taking steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture, following in the steps of British energy giants Shell Plc and BP, Russia's biggest foreign investor.

"We deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people," said Exxon, adding it will not invest in new developments in Russia.

With three joint venture factories in Russia, Ford Motor told its Russian manufacturing partner it was suspending operations in the country. Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc. has also suspended shipments of its bikes.

"Ford is deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and the resultant threats to peace and stability. The situation has compelled us to reassess our operations in Russia," Ford said, adding to several days of announcements by global car companies.

Meanwhile, United Airlines Holdings Inc. vowed to stop flying over Russia for its daily flights to India, making it the last major US passenger airline to withdraw from the airspace. American Airlines Group Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. have already stopped flying over Russia, shifting routes linking US cities to destinations such as Tokyo and Incheon, South Korea.

According to reports, Boeing has suspended parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines. The US planemaker has reportedly suspended major operations in Moscow and has temporarily closed office in Kyiv.

Hollywood studios such as Walt Disney Co. and WarnerMedia have paused releases of new films in Russia, including "The Batman," which is hitting US theatres this weekend and is expected to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

