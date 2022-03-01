  • Facebook
    Emotional EU Parliament gives Ukraine President Zelensky standing ovation

    “Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness,” he said in Ukrainian in a speech translated to English by an interpreter talking through tears, as emotion gripped the parliament.

    Kyiv, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 8:13 PM IST
    The heroic face of his country’s struggle against the Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday received a lengthy standing ovation before and after delivering an impassioned speech to the European Parliament calling for Ukraine to be granted membership to the European Union.

    Zelensky urged the European Union during an emergency session of the EU Parliament to "prove that you are with us" as Russia continues its assault against Ukraine.

    “I don’t read from paper, the paper phase is over, we’re dealing with lives. Without you, Ukraine will be alone. We’ve proven our strength; we’re the same as you. Prove that you’ll not let us go. Then life will win over death,” Zelensky said to representatives of the 27 EU member states.

    “This is the price of freedom. We are fighting just for our land. And for our freedom, despite the fact that all of the cities of our country are now blocked,” Zelensky said as his translator became emotional while speaking about the death of children in the Russian assault on Ukraine.

    The speech came a day after Zelensky officially asked the EU to “urgently admit Ukraine” to the bloc.

    The President, who wants his country to be a part of the European Union, told European parliament that Ukraine is fighting “to be equal members of Europe.”

    “Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness,” he said in Ukrainian in a speech translated to English by an interpreter talking through tears, as emotion gripped the parliament.

    “The EU will be much stronger with us. Without you, Ukraine will be lonesome,” Zelensky said, with Kyiv likely well aware that Ukraine's membership bid will be long and difficult.

    “I am extremely happy with what I have seen here and I am happy that we have united all of you, but I didn't want this unity at this price,” he said. “Thousands of people killed, two revolutions, one war, and five days of full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.”

    He opened his address by saying he was pleased to see the display of unity after lawmakers, many wearing #standwithUkraine T-shirts with the Ukrainian flag, gave him a standing ovation.

    Following his speech, the EU lawmakers gave Zelenskyy a standing ovation.

    EU lawmakers are expected to call Russia a “rogue state” and urge the 27-nation bloc to agree to even tougher sanctions, according to a draft text they will vote on later on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

