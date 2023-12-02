Ukraine says power cut at Zaporizhzhia plant risked 'nuclear catastrophe'

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant has been a focal point of conflict since Russian forces captured it in March 2022, with both sides blaming each other for compromising its safety.

In a concerning development, Ukraine reported on Saturday that two power lines connecting the electricity grid to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant were severed overnight, placing the facility at risk of a potential 'nuclear accident'. The Zaporizhzhia plant has been a focal point of conflict since Russian forces captured it in March 2022, with both sides blaming each other for compromising its safety.

The disruption in the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occurred on Friday when one power line faced a disturbance. The last remaining 750 kW line was disconnected at 2:31 am on Saturday, marking the eighth blackout since the conflict began. This outage, if not addressed promptly, could have led to a catastrophic nuclear event, according to a statement from Ukraine's energy ministry.

In response to the blackout, the nuclear power plant swiftly switched to powering its own needs using 20 diesel generators. Kyiv's nuclear operator emphasized that the situation was on the "verge of a nuclear and radiation accident" before Ukrainian specialists, through prompt actions, managed to restore off-site power from the Ukrainian grid. The critical moment was averted, preventing a potential disaster at the plant.

Despite the severity of the situation, the energy ministry confirmed that the power lines to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were restored later on Saturday. Ukrainian specialists repaired the 750 kW line by 7 am, providing the necessary power supply to the plant once again. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the plant, which has not been generating power since Russia's occupation in March 2022 but still requires electricity to cool one of its four reactors in a state of 'hot conservation.'

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the temporary loss of off-site power at the Zaporizhzhia plant overnight, highlighting that this was the eighth blackout during the conflict.

"This is the eighth blackout which occurred at the (Zaporizhzhia plant) and could have led to nuclear catastrophe," said a statement by Ukraine's energy ministry on Telegram.

IAEA officials are closely monitoring the safety of the plant, emphasizing the need for constant maintenance to prevent overheating. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has endured repeated shelling and drone attacks over the 21-month conflict and has not supplied electricity to Ukraine's grid since September 2022.