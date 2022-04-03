Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK owner crashes brand new Ferrari 488 worth Rs 2.5 crore after purchasing it

    None of those involved in the event were injured. According to an image shared on social media, the front end of the 488 has been severely damaged. However, the details about the accident is unknown. Although the driver was not injured, the collision would have undoubtedly burnt a hole in his wallet.

    First Published Apr 3, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    Driving a high-performance vehicle need a high degree of confidence behind the wheel. When this British driver smashed his brand-new Ferrari barely 3 kilometres away from the store, the exact opposite happened. According to the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit's Twitter account, the Ferrari crashed after only two miles (3.2 kilometres).

    A closer look indicates that the car's upper front, hood, and areas around its headlights are not damaged. Except for the new Ferrari owner's feelings, no one was hurt in this accident. This was not a cheap buy because to the expensive price of the 488 (about Rs 1.13 crore to Rs 2.27 crore depending on mileage). Hopefully, the owner's insurance has already covered this.

    The Ferrari 488 is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 670 PS and 760 Nm of torque and is coupled to a 7-speed DCT that drives the rear wheels. The Ferrari 488 can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds and has a peak speed of 361 km/h.

